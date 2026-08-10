Energy drinks could make alcohol feel safer than it is

Caffeine can make people feel less intoxicated without lowering the amount of alcohol in their bloodstream.

That false sense of sobriety may lead someone to drink more or underestimate how impaired they really are.

Mixing alcohol and energy drinks has been linked to risks including alcohol poisoning, injuries, dangerous heart effects, and severe dehydration.

As college students head back to campus, the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers is warning about a combination that can show up at parties, tailgates and other social gatherings: alcohol and energy drinks.

The concern comes down to the different ways the two substances affect the body. Alcohol is a depressant that can cause drowsiness and impair coordination and judgment. Caffeine, meanwhile, is a stimulant that can make someone feel more awake.

That doesn't mean caffeine cancels out alcohol's effects. Instead, it can make those effects harder to recognize. Someone may feel more alert or less drunk even though their alcohol-related impairment hasn't gone away.

“As students prepare for a new school year, it's important to understand that energy drinks don't make alcohol safer,” Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said in a news release.

“While caffeine may make someone feel more awake, it can hide the warning signs of intoxication and create a false sense of sobriety. Students may think they're less impaired than they really are.”

What this means for consumers

The biggest concern is that someone who feels more alert may continue drinking because they don't realize how impaired they are.

According to Rutgers, that can increase the risk of alcohol poisoning, injuries, and impaired driving. The poison center also warns about irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, sleep disruption, and severe dehydration.

Consumers shouldn't rely on caffeine to “sober up.” If someone who has been drinking becomes difficult to wake, has trouble breathing, experiences a seizure, or develops other serious symptoms, Rutgers advises calling 911. The person should be kept on their side and monitored while help is on the way.

The poison center's advice is straightforward: don't mix alcohol with energy drinks, and don't assume feeling awake means you're less impaired.