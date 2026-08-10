Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 10

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V510000 Make Model Model Years ALFA ROMEO TONALE 2023–2026 DODGE HORNET 2023–2025

Mack Trucks, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V509000 Make Model Model Years MACK TERRAPRO (TE) 2025

ESCAPE TRAILER INDUSTRIES LTD. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V505000 Make Model Model Years ESCAPE ESCAPE 13 2025–2026

Wabash National Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V506000 Make Model Model Years WABASH VAN TRAILER 2027

Rosenbauer America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V504000 Make Model Model Years ROSENBAUER COMMERCIAL M2-106 2026 ROSENBAUER COMMANDER 2024–2025 ROSENBAUER COMMERCIAL HV507 2026