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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 10

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - 2023 Dodge Hornet

Chrysler, Mack, and Escape Trailers are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V510000

Issue: Seat Belt May Twist and Fail to Retract Properly

MakeModelModel Years
ALFA ROMEOTONALE2023–2026
DODGEHORNET2023–2025

Mack Trucks, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V509000

Issue: Steering Gearbox Fasteners May Loosen

MakeModelModel Years
MACKTERRAPRO (TE)2025

ESCAPE TRAILER INDUSTRIES LTD. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V505000

Issue: Insufficient Ventilation May Allow Carbon Monoxide to Buildup

MakeModelModel Years
ESCAPEESCAPE 132025–2026

Wabash National Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V506000

Issue: Antilock Malfunction Indicator Light Not Labeled/FMVSS 121

MakeModelModel Years
WABASHVAN TRAILER2027

Rosenbauer America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V504000

Issue: Touch Screen Display May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
ROSENBAUERCOMMERCIAL M2-1062026
ROSENBAUERCOMMANDER2024–2025
ROSENBAUERCOMMERCIAL HV5072026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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