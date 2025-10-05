Kroger recalls basil pesto bowtie salad for possible Listeria contamination

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), said today it has recalled Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad that was sold in the Kroger Family of Stores in following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV. This follows a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the pasta ingredient that was manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Other supermarkets have announced similar recalls. Check the FDA site for full details.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The item was sold from the deli full and self-service cases at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations under the following banners: Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s. Kroger has removed these items from store shelves and initiated their customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and email alerts. For a complete list of product label images, click hereExternal Link Disclaimer.

Product UPC CODE Size BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-10000 SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

sold at deli service

counter BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-20000 SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

Grab-n-Go

packages sold in

Deli Dept. SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-10000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

sold at deli service

counter SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-10000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

Grab-n-Go

packages sold in

Deli Dept.

The Kroger Family of Stores was notified on September 26 by the salad kit supplier, Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier of the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, had recalled the bowtie pasta due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall affected 24 Smith’s stores in AZ, NM, and NV. On October 1, Kroger was again notified by Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier for the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, was recalling additional dates of the bowtie pasta as well as penne pasta items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.