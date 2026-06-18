Will ‘balcony solar’ catch on in the US?

Balcony solar systems are small, plug-in photovoltaic panels designed for apartments and rental properties, allowing residents without rooftops to generate their own electricity.

Germany has become the global leader in balcony solar adoption, with more than one million registered systems and widespread use across Europe.

Despite growing popularity, some countries and utility regulators remain cautious over safety, grid integration, and building-code concerns, slowing adoption in places such as the United Kingdom and parts of the United States.

A simple technology known as "balcony solar" is rapidly changing how apartment dwellers access renewable energy, offering a low-cost alternative to traditional rooftop solar systems.

Also known by the German term Balkonkraftwerk ("balcony power plant"), these systems typically consist of one or two solar panels, a microinverter, and a plug that connects directly to a household electrical outlet. Unlike conventional solar installations that often require professional installation and homeownership, balcony solar systems are designed for renters and apartment residents.

The systems are usually mounted on balconies, terraces, fences, or exterior walls and generate electricity that can immediately power household appliances, reducing electricity consumption from the grid.

Germany leads the way

Germany has emerged as the world's largest balcony solar market. More than one million systems have been officially registered, and industry observers believe the actual number may be significantly higher.

The country's success has been driven by regulatory reforms that simplified registration requirements, increased allowable system sizes, and strengthened the rights of tenants to install the devices. Germany now permits plug-in systems with inverter capacities up to 800 watts, making them powerful enough to offset a meaningful portion of household electricity use.

New York could be the next to embrace the concept. The state has passed legislation to legalize the systems for apartment and condo units. However, Governor Kathy Hochul hasn’t said whether she will sign it into law.

Adoption spreads across Europe

So far, it’s a mostly European thing. Germany's success has encouraged other European countries to embrace the technology.

Belgium recently approved balcony solar systems under a national safety framework, while Austria offers subsidies that can cover up to half the cost of installation. France has streamlined approval procedures for small systems, and the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Poland have also seen growing interest.

According to industry analysts, balcony solar is increasingly viewed as a way to bring renewable energy to urban residents who would otherwise be excluded from the rooftop solar market.

Resistance remains

Despite the rapid growth, balcony solar faces resistance in some jurisdictions.

In the United Kingdom, plug-in solar systems remain largely prohibited because electrical regulations require professional installation and do not currently allow the direct plug-in approach used elsewhere in Europe. British officials have launched studies into the technology's safety, but regulators remain cautious.

Concerns typically focus on electrical safety, building standards, fire risks, and potential impacts on local power grids. Some homeowner associations and landlords have also objected to visible solar panels mounted on building exteriors.

In the United States, balcony solar has historically been limited by state regulations and utility rules. However, several states, in addition to New York, have begun considering legislation to permit plug-in systems, following a model already established in Europe.

Small systems, measurable results

While balcony solar systems cannot match the output of large rooftop arrays, supporters argue that their effectiveness lies in accessibility.

A typical system can power household electronics, internet routers, refrigerators, and other everyday appliances during daylight hours. In Germany and other European markets, users have reported meaningful reductions in utility bills, while the relatively low purchase price often allows systems to pay for themselves within several years.

As governments seek ways to expand renewable energy generation without large infrastructure projects, balcony solar is increasingly being viewed as a practical solution for cities, renters, and apartment residents. The technology's rapid rise in Germany suggests that even small-scale solar installations can make a significant contribution when adopted on a large scale.