The 7 best online return policies: Which websites make returns really easy

Chewy and Costco shine: Chewy offers a 365-day return window, while Costco backs most online purchases with its famous satisfaction guarantee.

REI and L.L.Bean stand behind their gear: Both retailers offer up to a year to return many purchases, giving shoppers plenty of time to test products.

Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos make returns easy: Convenient drop-off options, free return shipping, and customer-friendly policies help reduce the risk of buying online.

Online shopping is incredibly convenient until comes to return something.

Whether it's a pair of shoes that don't fit, a gadget that doesn't work, or something your pet refuses to eat, the flexibility of a retailer's return policy can make all the difference.

The best online retailers understand that easy returns build trust and encourages customers to return and shop again with confidence. Here are seven companies that consistently offer the best online return experiences available today.

Chewy.com

The pet food and pet supply company, Chewy, has built a loyal customer base largely because of its outstanding customer service and very generous return policy.

The company allows returns within 365 days of purchase, which is far longer than most retailers offer.

What really sets Chewy apart is how it handles pet food and other consumable products. If your dog won't eat a new food or your cat rejects a new treat, Chewy will issue you a refund without requiring you to ship the product back.

Instead, customers are encouraged to donate whatever is left of the bag of pet food or treats to your local animal shelter.

Costco.com

Costco's online return policy is every bit as impressive as its warehouse policy.

Most products purchased online can be returned for a full refund with very few restrictions. The company even provides prepaid return labels for many items, making the process straightforward.

Certain electronics have a 90-day return window, but most other merchandise falls under Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Pro tip: If you're a Costco member, your purchase history is linked to your account, so you don't need to hunt down old receipts or email order confirmations when making a return.

Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom remains one of the most customer-friendly retailers in America.

Rather than enforcing rigid return deadlines, the company generally evaluates returns on a case-by-case basis. That flexibility often benefits customers who discover issues with purchases long after they arrive.

For online shoppers, Nordstrom offers both free return shipping as well as convenient in-store return options.

Pro tip: Join the Nordy Club. It's 100% worth it and 100% free. Not only do you get some cool free perks and rewards, but your purchases are automatically linked to your account, making returns and exchanges much easier if you lose your receipt.

REI.com

Buying outdoor hiking and camping gear online can be challenging because you often don't know how the equipment will perform until you actually use it.

That's why REI's return policy is so useful for outdoor enthusiasts.

REI Co-op members ($40 for a lifetime membership) get a full year to return most purchases if they're not satisfied. This gives shoppers plenty of time to test hiking boots, camping gear, backpacks, and outdoor apparel.

Non-members still receive a generous 90-day return window.

But a word of warning, REI has been cracking down on members who make excessive returns. While the actual number is not known, some REI shoppers who have returned about 30% of the items they’ve bought have been flagged for excessive returns and are unable to make future returns or exchanges.

Pro tip: If you regularly buy outdoor gear, the $40 one-time membership fee can quickly pay for itself through the extended return benefits alone. I highly recommend testing new gear on shorter trips first. This is because if something isn't the right fit, it's much easier to return stuff before putting it through heavy use.

L.L.Bean.com

L.L.Bean still offers one of the strongest online return policies in retail, though it's not quite as generous as the legendary lifetime guarantee the company once provided. Customers can return products within one year of purchase if they're not satisfied, provided they have proof of purchase.

After the first year, L.L.Bean may still accept returns for products that are defective due to materials or craftsmanship issues. And here's a little-known detail: products purchased before February 9, 2018, are not subject to the one-year return limit, though proof of purchase is still required.

One drawback is that mail-in returns come with a $6.50 processing fee per package, although that fee is waived for purchases made with an L.L.Bean Mastercard or paid entirely with Bean Bucks.

Returns made in-store are free. So, if you have a physical store near you, shopping from their website is basically risk-free, with 365 days to make a free return in-store.

Pro tip: If you've been shopping at L.L.Bean for years, check the purchase date on older gear before assuming it's no longer eligible for a return. Items purchased before February 9, 2018, may still qualify under the retailer's previous policy if you have proof of purchase.

Amazon

Amazon doesn't have the longest return window, but it has the most convenient return process of any online-only retailer.

The vast majority of items can be returned within 30 days, and customers often have multiple drop-off options including:

UPS Stores

Kohl's

Whole Foods

Staples

Amazon Fresh

In some cases, Amazon even issues a refund and tells customers to keep the product rather than return it. This is especially the case with liquids, inexpensive bulky items, and anything medical related.

The convenience factor has helped Amazon set the standard for online returns. Also, if you’re just a few days (up to two weeks) beyond your 30-day return window, start a live chat session and ask for a return exception. They’ll typically still let you return the item, especially if you’re a Prime member and buy frequently.

Pro tip: Before initiating a return, be sure to check all the available return methods. Some options don't require packaging or labels, making the process much easier.

Zappos.com

Zappos became famous for its customer-friendly return policy, which for years gave shoppers a full 365 days to return unworn merchandise. The generous policy helped build trust in online shoe shopping at a time when many consumers were hesitant to buy footwear without trying it on first.

While Zappos has since shortened its return window to 60 days, the retailer still offers free return shipping and allows customers to return unworn items in their original condition. The policy continues to give shoppers added confidence when buying shoes and clothing online.

Pro tip: Try shoes on indoors and keep the original packaging. Once the sole show signs of outdoor wear, your return may no longer be accepted. If you need to return shoes you’ve worn outside, you should still state your case politely via live chat. While returns of worn merchandise aren't guaranteed, Zappos has a long reputation for working with customers to find a reasonable solution.