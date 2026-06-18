Father's Day spending stays practical as shoppers keep budgets in check

Most consumers are keeping Father's Day spending modest, with more than 70% planning to spend less than $100 on gifts.

Practical presents like gift cards, food, grilling gear, clothing, and hobby-related items are proving more popular than experience-based gifts.

Experts say shoppers can stretch their budgets by combining discounts, using cash-back offers, and focusing on gifts Dad will actually use.

Father's Day may be a time to celebrate Dad, but many consumers are taking a practical approach to both gift-giving and spending this year.

New survey data from RetailMeNot shows that while a majority of Americans plan to mark the occasion, most are sticking to modest budgets and choosing gifts that offer everyday value.

From gift cards and restaurant meals to grilling equipment and hobby-related items, shoppers appear to be prioritizing useful presents over extravagant splurges. ConsumerAffairs spoke with RetailMeNot Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls who explained that the trend reflects how consumers are balancing meaningful celebrations with ongoing budget-conscious shopping habits.

Practical gifts are winning out

One of the key findings from the survey was that Father’s Day shopping was geared towards practical gifts, while Mother’s Day had an emphasis on experience-based gifts.

“Dads tend to deflect when asked what they want, and consumers have stopped fighting that,” Carls explained. “When someone tells you ‘not to make a thing of it’ long enough, you eventually believe them.

“Our 2026 Father’s Day data backs this up. Forty-two percent of consumers aren’t spending on Father’s Day at all, and the ones who are spending are picking gifts with the lowest risk of missing the mark.”

Value reigns

Additionally, over 71% of shoppers plan to spend under $100 on Father’s Day gifts.

The result? Retailers are prioritizing value for shoppers.

“Lots of bundled offers, gift-with-purchase promotions, restaurant gift card bonuses, and bigger sitewide discounts in the categories Father’s Day shoppers are actually buying,” Carls said.

“What’s working is being upfront about the price. Father’s Day shoppers aren’t trying to hunt down a deal. They want to see the discount, know what they’re paying, and move on. “

Buy what Dad will use

If you’re struggling to find a meaningful Father’s Day gift that also fits into your budget, you’re not alone. Carls’ best advice: buy what your dad will use!

“Spend on the thing he’ll use, not the thing that looks impressive,” she said. “A $40 piece of grilling gear he uses all summer beats a $100 gift that ends up in a drawer by July.

“A few easy moves: pair a smaller gift with a shared meal, layer a promo code with cash back so you’re actually getting the discount, or grab a gift card to a place he already loves.”

Here are some more strategies from Carls on staying within budget this Father’s Day: