GLP-1 drugs may help explain why some people binge eat

GLP-1 drugs may help reduce binge-eating symptoms in some people, according to emerging research from Florida State University.

Researchers found that some people with bulimia release less of the body’s natural GLP-1 hormone after eating.

The findings suggest binge eating may involve biological factors in addition to psychological ones.

GLP-1 medications have become increasingly familiar as treatments for weight loss, but researchers are also looking at what these drugs might tell us about eating behaviors.

Pamela Keel, a psychology professor at Florida State University, is studying eating disorders and the biological factors that may contribute to them. Her research suggests that GLP-1 drugs could potentially help reduce binge-eating symptoms in some patients by addressing one of those biological factors.

That’s significant because binge eating is sometimes viewed primarily through a psychological lens — or even incorrectly as a matter of self-control. Keel’s work suggests there may be more going on beneath the surface.

“Most treatments for eating disorders focus on psychological factors,” Keel said. “Our much-needed research allows clinicians to better understand what biological factors to target when treating patients with eating disorders.”

Looking at the biology behind binge eating

Keel led a research team whose work examined biological components associated with bulimia, an eating disorder involving episodes of uncontrolled binge eating followed by purging.

According to FSU, the researchers found that some people with bulimia experience a reduced release of the body’s natural GLP-1 hormone after eating. GLP-1 drugs are designed to mimic that hormone.

The researchers also looked at a biological factor called weight suppression, which refers to the difference between a person’s highest body weight and their current weight. Their findings suggested that screening for factors such as high weight suppression could help clinicians identify patients who might be more likely to benefit from GLP-1 treatment.

The FSU article does not provide additional details about the number of participants or the specific procedures used in the research.

What could this mean for consumers?

The findings offer a possible explanation for why GLP-1 medications might reduce bingeing for some people. If someone produces less GLP-1 after eating, medication that mimics the hormone could potentially help address that biological difference.

Still, this research does not mean GLP-1 drugs are an established treatment for binge eating or bulimia. FSU describes the findings as emerging research and says they support further studies testing whether GLP-1 medications could be effective for people with bulimia and related conditions.

The bigger takeaway is that binge eating may involve biological factors that deserve attention alongside psychological ones.

As researchers continue studying GLP-1 medications, they may learn more about which patients could potentially benefit from them — and why.