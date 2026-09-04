Great Value frozen berry recall expands to Walmart stores in 16 states

One lot of Walmart’s Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend has been recalled because it may contain a harmful strain of E. coli.

The recalled 10-ounce bags have lot code 6040 01-6, a “Best If Used By” date of Feb. 9, 2028, and UPC 7874211226.

Consumers should not eat the berries. They should throw them away or return them to Walmart for a full refund.

A recall of frozen organic blueberries has expanded to include one lot of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at Walmart stores in 16 states.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., based in San Carlos, Chile, recalled the product because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O145:H28, a potentially dangerous strain commonly known as E. coli O145.

The recall announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration applies to the following product:

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend containing strawberries, blackberries and blueberries

10-ounce bag

UPC 7874211226

Lot code 6040 01-6, printed on the front of the package

“Best If Used By” date of Feb. 9, 2028

The affected berries were shipped to selected Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Because frozen products can remain in consumers’ homes for long periods, the company is urging shoppers in those states to check their freezers even if they purchased the berries some time ago.

Consumers should not eat berries from the recalled lot. The packages may be discarded or returned to Walmart for a full refund.

Recall follows earlier blueberry illnesses

The action expands a July 3 recall involving frozen GreenWise organic blueberries sold at Publix. Traceback information from that recall led the company to include the Great Value product as a precaution.

The earlier outbreak was linked to 12 confirmed E. coli O145 infections in Florida and Georgia. Four people were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported, according to the FDA.

As of the latest announcement, no illnesses had been associated specifically with the recalled Great Value Triple Berry Blend.

Symptoms consumers should watch for

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea—which may be bloody—and vomiting. Symptoms can appear within several days of eating contaminated food, although they may take as long as nine days to develop.

Most healthy people recover within about a week. However, some infections can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that may lead to kidney failure.

Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face an increased risk of serious illness. Anyone who has eaten recalled berries and develops symptoms should contact a healthcare provider promptly.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 336-899-5612 or Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.