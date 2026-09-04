Consumer product safety recall roundup for September 04, 2026

Recall Roundup: New warnings on toys, food, furniture and more

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

SHEIN spiral toys pose choking risk

SHEIN is recalling spiral stacking toys for young children because the products contain banned small balls that can cause a deadly choking emergency.

The toys violate the small ball ban for products intended for children under age 3, creating a serious choking hazard.

About 963 units were sold on SHEIN.com from September 2025 through May 2026 for $6 to $16.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact SHEIN for a full refund.

SHEIN Distribution Corporation of Los Angeles is recalling its Spiral Toy, a spinning toy sold with stackable colored platforms and yellow plastic balls topped with bear heads, because the small ball components are unsafe for toddlers. One version also includes a basket and a bull head. The CPSC said the toy was marketed for children under 3 and violates federal rules designed to prevent choking deaths.

The hazard

The recalled toys contain small balls, which are prohibited in toys intended for children younger than 3 because they can lodge in a child’s airway. CPSC said the hazard can lead to serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries had been reported as of the recall announcement.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys right away, remove them from children’s reach and contact SHEIN for a full refund. The company said buyers will be asked to confirm that they disposed of the entire toy, including the small balls.

Company contact

SHEIN: 833-853-8668, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; email uscsteam@shein.com; online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click “Product Recalls.”

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XO Poppy power banks pose fire risk

Truststone Group is recalling XO Poppy magnetic wireless power banks after regulators said the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite.

The lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, creating fire and burn hazards.

About 32,400 power banks were sold exclusively at TJX and Marshalls stores nationwide for about $15.

Consumers should stop using the power banks immediately and contact Truststone Group for a full refund by virtual gift card.

Truststone Group LLC of New York is recalling XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks sold at TJX and Marshalls. The portable chargers contain lithium-ion batteries that can overheat and ignite during use, posing a risk to consumers who carry or charge them near flammable materials.

The hazard

CPSC said the battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and catch fire, which can cause burns or property damage. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Truststone Group for a full refund. The company said refunds will be issued in the form of a virtual gift card that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Company contact

Truststone Group: 833-820-0888, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email xopowerbank@realtimeresults.net; online at https://www.recallrtr.com/xopowerbank.

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Mistolin and Lestoil cleaners may contain bacteria

Clorox Puerto Rico is recalling millions of scented Mistolin and Lestoil cleaners sold in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands because they may contain bacteria that can cause serious infections in vulnerable users.

The cleaners may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in people with weakened immune systems or medical devices.

About 6.3 million bottles were sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and other major retailers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Consumers should stop using the affected scented cleaners immediately, register the product online and dispose of it in its container with household trash.

Clorox Manufacturing Company of Puerto Rico is recalling scented Mistolin Dilutable Cleaners and scented Lestoil Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Cleaners with certain date codes beginning with “PR01.” The recall covers scented bottles in multiple sizes sold only in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Regulators said the products may contain bacteria that can be dangerous if inhaled, splashed into the eyes or introduced through broken skin.

The hazard

The recalled cleaners may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism commonly found in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices face a greater risk of serious infection that may require treatment, while healthy people are usually less affected. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled cleaners immediately. To obtain a refund, consumers will need to register at the company’s recall site and submit a photo of the 12-digit UPC on the label and a photo of the date code on the bottle; eligible consumers should then dispose of the product in its original container with household trash.

Company contact

Clorox Puerto Rico: 855-215-5439, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; email Mistolinrecall@sedgwick.com; online at www.mistolinrecall.com or https://puerto-rico.mistolin.co/ and click “Recall Information.”

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Alanca dressers can tip over

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store is recalling Alanca 6-drawer dressers because the units can tip over if not anchored, creating a deadly danger for children.

The dressers are unstable if not anchored to a wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can seriously injure or kill children.

About 261 dressers were sold on Wayfair.com from April 2025 through June 2026 for $206 to $240.

Consumers should stop using the dressers if they are not anchored, keep children away and seek a full refund.

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store of China is recalling Alanca-branded 6-Drawer Wood Dressers sold in brown and white. The units measure about 15.75 inches wide, 57 inches long and 31.5 inches tall. CPSC said the dressers do not meet the federal clothing storage unit standard required by the STURDY Act.

The hazard

If the dresser is not anchored to a wall, it can tip over and trap or crush a child. CPSC said the units violate the mandatory safety standard for clothing storage units. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and move them to an area children cannot access. To receive a refund, consumers will be asked to mark the top, front and sides with “RECALLED,” remove all drawers and send photos of the marked, disassembled dresser to the company.

Company contact

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store: email Nanjingdresserrecall@NanjingWuhai.com.

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Gizoon dressers fail tip-over standard

Gizoon Direct is recalling six-drawer double dressers because the furniture can tip over and entrap children if it is not anchored to the wall.

The dressers are unstable if they are not anchored and violate the federal STURDY Act safety standard.

About 4,396 units were sold on Amazon.com from May 2025 through August 2026 for $138 to $171.

Consumers should stop using the dressers if unanchored, keep children away and contact Gizoon Direct for a refund.

Airiva LLC, doing business as Gizoon Direct, is recalling Gizoon-branded six-drawer double wood dressers sold in white and black. The dressers measure about 47.3 inches wide, 15.7 inches long and 31.5 inches tall. Regulators said the units are unstable when not anchored and do not comply with mandatory clothing storage safety rules.

The hazard

The recalled dressers can tip over if they are not attached to a wall, creating both tip-over and entrapment hazards for children. CPSC said the products violate the mandatory standard for clothing storage units. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them where children cannot reach them. For a refund, consumers will need to write “RECALLED” on the top and all sides of the dresser, email a photo of the marked unit to Gizoon Direct and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Gizoon Direct: email office@gizoon.com; online at https://gizoon.com/pages/gizoon-recall or https://gizoon.com and click “Recall.”

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Elmo teether parts can detach

Skip Hop is recalling Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teethers because the black eyes can come off if the toy is frozen, creating a choking risk.

The teether’s black eyes can detach when frozen, posing a serious choking hazard.

About 22,660 were sold in the United States, with another 3,177 sold in Canada, for about $12.

Consumers should stop using the teether immediately and contact Skip Hop for a refund in the form of a gift card.

Skip Hop Inc. is recalling the Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teether, model 9R263210, sold with Elmo’s red face, a blue textured key and a fabric crayon box. The toy was sold at Carter’s stores and online. The company said the eyes may detach if the teether has been frozen, turning a soothing toy into a potential choking hazard.

The hazard

The detached eyes are small enough to present a choking risk to babies and toddlers. Skip Hop said it received four reports of eyes detaching, though no injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled teether immediately and take it away from children. Skip Hop said buyers can go to its recall website to obtain a refund in the form of a gift card and get instructions for disposing of the product.

Company contact

Skip Hop: 800-692-4674, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click “Product Recalls.”

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Squeezy Dumplings contain dangerous water beads

Chenyuanhui is recalling GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings toys sold on Amazon because the water beads inside can expand if swallowed and cause life-threatening injuries.

The toys contain water beads that can cause ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body.

About 8,000 units were sold on Amazon.com from May 2026 through June 2026 for about $20.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, mark them recalled, dispose of them and request a refund.

Xiamen Liuhui Electric Technology Co. Ltd., doing business as Chenyuanhui, is recalling GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings toys sold online at Amazon. The translucent squishy balls have cartoon faces and contain glitter-like particles and water beads, and they come packed in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. CPSC said the toys present serious hazards if a child swallows the water beads.

The hazard

If ingested, water beads can expand inside the body and lead to choking, intestinal blockage, vomiting, dehydration, severe discomfort and even death. CPSC said no incidents or injuries had been reported, but the hazard is considered serious because the beads may not appear dangerous before ingestion.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately and keep them away from children. To obtain a refund, the company said consumers should write “RECALLED” on the toy and the tan container, throw the product away and email a photo of the disposed item.

Company contact

Chenyuanhui: email GIHNJSI_recall@163.com.

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Amana wall units can catch fire

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing is recalling Amana through-the-wall air conditioners and heat pumps because an electrical component can short and emit flames.

The snubber circuit can short and emit flames, creating a fire hazard.

About 4,633 units were sold in the United States, with another 126 sold in Canada, for $625 to $900.

Consumers should stop using the units immediately, cut the cord and submit photos to seek a full refund.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing is recalling Amana through-the-wall air conditioners and heat pumps sold through direct sales and distribution customers nationwide. The recall centers on the unit’s snubber circuit, which can fail and create a fire risk. These are higher-priced wall units typically used in residential or hospitality settings.

The hazard

CPSC said the snubber circuit can emit flames if it shorts. Daikin said it received two reports of a control-board component shorting, though no injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled unit immediately and contact Daikin to request a full refund. The company said consumers must provide contact information, cut the product’s power cord and upload photos of the serial number and cut cord to complete the refund process.

Company contact

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing: 833-730-0939, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; online at https://www.amana-ptac.com/amana-ttw-wrac-recall-2 or www.amana-ptac.com and click “Product Recall.”

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Mondraker handlebars can crack in use

MONDRAKER USA is recalling certain mountain bicycles equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars because the bars may fracture and cause riders to crash.

The handlebars may crack or break during use, leading to loss of control and a fall hazard.

About 177 bicycles were sold in the United States, with another 52 sold in Canada, for roughly $5,000 to $12,000.

Consumers should stop using affected bikes immediately and arrange for a free replacement handlebar.

MONDRAKER USA, LLC is recalling Mondraker mountain bicycles equipped with ONOFF S9 Carbon MTB handlebars. The bikes were sold through specialty bicycle retailers, including Evolucion Innovations and The Path Bike Shop. The problem is with the carbon handlebar, which may crack or fracture during riding.

The hazard

If the handlebar fails while the bike is in use, the rider can lose control and fall. The company received five reports of handlebars breaking, including two injuries involving falls that caused minor abrasions.

What to do

Consumers should stop using affected bicycles immediately and check whether their bike is included by using the serial-number verification tool on Mondraker’s recall page. If the bike is affected, consumers should contact an authorized Mondraker dealer to arrange a free replacement of the handlebar.

Company contact

MONDRAKER USA: 656-225-2994, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; email usa@mondraker.com; online at https://mondraker.com/wo/en/recall-s9.

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Branch chair backrests can detach

Branch is recalling ergonomic office chairs because the backrests can come loose, creating a fall hazard for seated users.

The backrests can detach from the chair, causing users to fall.

About 16,000 chairs were sold in the United States, with another 180 sold in Canada, for $320 to $350.

Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately and request a free repair kit from Branch.

Bureau Office Inc., doing business as Branch, is recalling Ergonomic Chairs sold online through BranchFurniture.com, Amazon, West Elm, The Container Store, Office Depot and other websites. The recall affects chairs whose backrests may separate from the frame. The company is offering a repair rather than a refund.

The hazard

A detached backrest can cause a consumer to lose support and fall backward. Branch said it received 11 reports of backrests detaching, though no injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Branch for a free repair kit that includes a replacement backrest, three bolts, an Allen key and installation instructions. Buyers will be asked to determine whether their chair is affected and submit photos of the manufacture label and removed backrest to obtain the repair kit.

Company contact

Branch: email customersupport@branchfurniture.com; online at http://www.branchfurniture.com/recall or https://www.branchfurniture.com and click “Recall Information” in the Support section.

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Aila+Aiden baby loungers unsafe for infants

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Aila+Aiden Baby Loungers because the products violate infant sleep safety rules and pose fall and entrapment dangers.

The loungers have sides that are too low, openings that are too wide and no stand, creating fall and entrapment hazards for infants.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from December 2023 through June 2026 for about $46 and may have been sold by other third-party sellers.

Consumers should stop using the loungers immediately, remove the foam padding, cut the cover in half and dispose of the product.

CPSC issued a consumer warning for Aila+Aiden Baby Loungers sold online, saying the products create an unsafe sleep environment for infants. The loungers were sold on Amazon and may have been offered in additional colors and prints by third-party sellers. Unlike a standard recall, the warning does not list a company remedy or firm contact information.

The hazard

According to CPSC, the sides are too low to contain an infant, the enclosed openings at the foot are wider than allowed and the loungers do not have a stand. Those design issues create serious fall and entrapment hazards and can cause death or severe injury if the product is used for infant sleep or on elevated surfaces.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately. CPSC said owners should remove the foam padding, cut the cover in half and dispose of both pieces, and they should not sell or give away the product.

Company contact

No firm contact information was provided in the warning. Consumers can review the CPSC notice for details and follow the agency’s disposal guidance.

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Squishy bun toys contain water beads

CPSC is warning consumers to throw away Ivyapingdianpu’s Squishy Bun toys because the products contain dangerous water beads that can be fatal if swallowed.

The toys violate the water bead safety standard and pose deadly ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.

The toys were sold on Amazon.com in June 2026 and may also have been sold by other third-party sellers and websites.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and dispose of them rather than reselling or giving them away.

CPSC issued a warning about Ivyapingdianpu’s Squishy Bun toys, which are dumpling-shaped squishy balls with glitter-like particles and water beads inside. The toys come in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. The agency said the products violate the mandatory standard for toys containing water beads.

The hazard

Water beads can expand after being swallowed, which can lead to choking and internal obstruction. CPSC said that creates a risk of serious injury or death, especially for young children who may mistake the toy or its contents for something edible.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the squishy bun toys immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said the products should not be sold, donated or passed along to other households.

Company contact

CPSC asked consumers to report incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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Sangohe bed rails pose entrapment risk

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails because users can become trapped in or around the rail system.

Users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and mattress, and the rails also fail stability and strap requirements.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $90 to $110.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately, dispose of them and avoid reselling or giving them away.

CPSC issued a safety warning covering Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails, including model 504Q and model 504E. The rails were sold online at Amazon. The agency said the products violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails and can create deadly entrapment and asphyxiation hazards.

The hazard

When attached to a bed, users can become trapped inside the rail or in the gap between the rail and the side of the mattress. CPSC also said the rails do not meet structural stability and retention-strap requirements, which adds a fall hazard.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said the products should not be sold, donated or transferred to anyone else.

Company contact

CPSC asked consumers to report any incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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Great Value berries face E. coli recall

An expanded recall now includes one lot of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend after concerns about possible E. coli O145 contamination.

The berries may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145, which can cause severe stomach illness and, in some cases, kidney complications.

The affected 10-ounce product was shipped to select Walmart stores in 16 states under lot code 6040 01-6.

Consumers should not eat the berries and should discard them or return them to Walmart for a full refund.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. expanded an earlier recall to include one lot of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ. The frozen fruit was shipped to select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. The concern is possible contamination with Escherichia coli O145:H28.

The hazard

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody and vomiting. While many healthy people recover within a week, some infections can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that is especially dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

What to do

Consumers who have Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ with lot code 6040 01-6 should not consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to Walmart for a full refund.

Company contact

Joshua Weiss: Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com or 336-899-5612.

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B. Braun saline recalled over particles

B. Braun Medical has recalled certain 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection containers because they may contain particulate matter that can cause life-threatening complications if infused.

The recalled saline may contain iron oxide, cellulose, polystyrene or other particulate matter that can block blood vessels or trigger dangerous reactions.

The product was distributed nationwide to hospitals and healthcare facilities from late February through early August 2026 in three lots.

Customers with the recalled product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for replacement.

B. Braun Medical Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 100 mL, in a 150 mL PAB container. The recalled product was sent to hospital and healthcare facilities across the country. The company said the issue involves visible and nonvisible particulate matter in specific lots: J6B435, J6B444 and J6B457.

The hazard

Infusing particulate matter into the bloodstream can cause pulmonary emboli, blockage of other blood vessels, tissue death, phlebitis, immune-system activation, organ dysfunction and hemolysis. FDA said the product has a reasonable probability of causing life-threatening adverse health consequences.

What to do

Distributors, healthcare providers and other customers with the recalled saline should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase. B. Braun said it is notifying customers by mail and arranging for return and replacement of the recalled product.

Company contact

Consumers: recalls@bbraunusa.com. Media: allison.longenhagen@bbraunusa.com.

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Epinephrine vials recalled for particles and sterility

American Regent is recalling three lots of Epinephrine Injection because of particulate matter and cracked vials that may compromise sterility.

The product may contain particulate matter, and cracked vials may allow contamination by compromising sterility.

The recall covers three lots distributed nationwide in the United States to distributors, retailers, healthcare facilities and patients.

Users should stop using the affected vials and return them to the place of purchase or discard them.

American Regent Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three lots of Epinephrine Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) multi-dose vials. The affected lots are 25128L1C0, 25280L1C0 and 26108L1C0. The company said both particulate matter and lack of sterility assurance are behind the recall.

The hazard

Particulate matter administered intravenously can block blood vessels, cause clotting, damage organs and in severe cases lead to death. FDA also warned that cracked vials may compromise sterility, increasing the risk of contamination, infection and other serious patient harm.

What to do

Distributors, retailers, healthcare facilities and patients should stop using the affected product immediately. American Regent said the recalled vials should be returned to the place of purchase or discarded, and the company is arranging for returns and replacements.

Company contact

American Regent customer service: 1-800-645-1706.

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Infused olive oil uses unapproved garlic ingredient

LMSI LLC/Kofinas Olive Oil is recalling its Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil because it was made with a garlic essential oil not approved for culinary use.

The product contains a garlic essential oil that is not approved for food use.

The recall covers 500 mL, 250 mL and 100 mL bottles sold at two Cincinnati locations and through the company website.

Consumers should stop using the oil and contact the company if they experienced a reaction or need refund information.

LMSI LLC, operating as Kofinas Olive Oil, issued a voluntary recall of its Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The product was sold at the company’s Montgomery Store & Infusion Kitchen, at Findlay Market in Cincinnati and online through www.kofinasoliveoil.com. The issue is the use of a garlic essential oil that is not approved for culinary use.

The hazard

The FDA notice said consumers who show signs of an allergic reaction or food-borne illness should contact a physician immediately. While the recall notice does not list specific lots, it covers the company’s recalled garlic-infused olive oil in multiple bottle sizes.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled oil. The company said customers who report a reaction to the oil will receive a full refund, and consumers who have concerns should contact the firm directly.

Company contact

Kofinas Olive Oil: 513-325-5502 or 513-981-1412.

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Chocolatey Eyeballs lack milk warning

Crystal Temptations issued an allergy alert for Chocolatey Eyeballs because the products contain undeclared milk.

The candies contain milk that is not declared on the label, creating a potentially life-threatening allergy risk.

The products were distributed in 13 states through Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post stores.

Consumers with milk allergies should not eat the product and should destroy it, then contact the company with proof of purchase for a refund.

Crystal Temptations issued an allergy alert covering Chocolatey Eyeballs sold in 7-ounce, 10-ounce, 10.5-ounce, 11-ounce and 16-ounce packages. The affected products were distributed in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Indiana, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio and Wyoming. The problem is undeclared milk.

The hazard

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the candy. The FDA notice identifies several affected style numbers, including 54040-CHEY, 54077-CHEY, 58008-CHEY, 58089-CHEY and 54083-CHEY.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled Chocolatey Eyeballs should destroy the product and not consume it. Refunds are not available at the point of sale, and consumers must contact Crystal Temptations with proof of purchase to obtain a refund.

Company contact

Crystal Temptations: 1-201-246-7990.

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Lipofit supplement contains hidden drugs

Ana Salazar Modela Tu Cuerpo is recalling Lipofit Extreme 2.0 Fat Burner because testing found undeclared fluoxetine and 2,4-dinitrophenol, a combination linked to severe and potentially fatal reactions.

The supplement contains hidden fluoxetine and 2,4-dinitrophenol, which can trigger heart problems, seizures, dangerously high body temperature and other life-threatening effects.

The recall covers Lot 25M12F with expiration date 09/2027, sold directly to U.S. consumers online.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately, keep it away from others and contact the company for disposal instructions.

Ana Salazar Modela Tu Cuerpo Inc. issued a nationwide voluntary recall of Lipofit Extreme 2.0 Fat Burner Dietary Supplement. The recalled product, lot 25M12F with expiration date 09/2027, was sold online directly to individual consumers in the United States. FDA said the supplement contains two undeclared substances that can dramatically raise the risk of serious harm.

The hazard

According to the recall notice, users may experience nausea, vomiting, sweating, dizziness, headaches, dangerous heart rhythm problems, rapid heart rate, cardiac arrest, seizures, abnormal bleeding and suicidal thoughts. Long-term exposure can also damage the eyes, skin, bone marrow, nervous system and heart, and can cause dangerously high body temperature and rapid breathing.

What to do

Consumers who have the affected supplement should stop using it immediately and keep it separated from children and other people. The company said customers should not sell, give away or transfer the product and should contact the firm for instructions on how to dispose of it.

Company contact

Ana Salazar Modela Tu Cuerpo Inc.: (954) 305-1004 or yandrydy@gmail.com.

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Robust Radish Mix contamination risk expands

Everything Sprouts expanded its recall to include Robust Radish Mix because the sprouts may be contaminated with STEC or Salmonella.

The sprouts may contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or Salmonella, both of which can cause serious gastrointestinal illness.

The recall covers 5-ounce cups with barcode 087906000075 and lots 223, 226, 230 and 233 distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Consumers should discard the sprouts immediately and sanitize any surfaces or containers they touched.

Everything Sprouts LLC expanded a voluntary recall to include Robust Radish Mix, 5-ounce cups, distributed from Aug. 13 through Aug. 26, 2026. The product went to wholesale distributors and grocery stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The expansion follows concerns that the sprouts may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli or Salmonella.

The hazard

STEC can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Salmonella commonly causes nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, and can also lead to more severe illness in vulnerable people.

What to do

Consumers who believe they have the affected sprouts should dispose of them immediately and thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that came into contact with the product. Retailers and distributors should stop selling and distributing the recalled sprouts and dispose of remaining inventory according to local protocols.

Company contact

Everything Sprouts: everythingsproutsmn@gmail.com.

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Walmart mangoes may carry Salmonella

Panorama Produce is recalling mangoes sold at select Walmart stores in four states because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The mangoes may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause severe illness in children, older adults and immunocompromised people.

The recall covers mangoes with PLU 4584 and UPC 07503061948050 sold in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Consumers should throw away the recalled mangoes or return them to the place of purchase.

Panorama Produce issued a voluntary recall of certain mangoes sold in select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The recalled fruit is identified by PLU number 4584 and UPC 07503061948050. The company said the recall was prompted by possible Salmonella contamination.

The hazard

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may develop fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

What to do

Consumers who have the recalled mangoes should not eat them. The fruit should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Company contact

Panorama Produce: information@panoramaproduce.com, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

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Raw pet food contamination alert

Northwest Naturals is recalling two frozen raw chicken pet food products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes.

The products may expose pets to Salmonella or Listeria and can also sicken people who handle the food or contaminated surfaces.

The recall covers a 2-pound cat food bag and a 6-pound dog food bag distributed to retail stores nationwide.

Consumers should stop feeding the products to pets and return any unused portion for a full refund.

Northwest Naturals voluntarily recalled two raw pet food products: Northwest Naturals Frozen Chicken Recipe for cats in 2-pound bags and Northwest Naturals Frozen Raw Diet for Dogs Chicken Recipe in 6-pound bags. The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide. The affected lots are Lot B-5, best by 01/26/2028, UPC 087316384956, and Lot B-19, best by 01/25/2028, UPC 087316380392.

The hazard

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can make animals sick after eating contaminated food. The recall also warns of human health risks from handling contaminated pet food or surfaces exposed to it, particularly if hands are not washed thoroughly afterward.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled pet food in the affected lots should stop feeding it to their pets immediately. Any unused portion should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Northwest Naturals: 1-866-637-1872 or recallinfo@nw-naturals.net.

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