Frozen meal recall expanded to more than 37 million pounds

Ajinomoto Foods North America has expanded a recall of frozen meals to nearly 37 million pounds of products due to possible glass contamination.

The recall includes chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and dumpling products sold under brands such as Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Ajinomoto.

Consumers are urged not to eat the products and instead throw them away or return them to the store.

Ajinomoto Foods North America has dramatically expanded a nationwide recall of frozen meals after consumer complaints about glass found in some products.

The Portland, Oregon-based company is now recalling about 36.9 million pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) and not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken and pork products, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The expansion adds 33,617,045 pounds of products to a recall first announced Feb. 19, bringing the total volume affected to nearly 37 million pounds.

The recalled items include fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumplings produced between Oct. 21, 2024, and Feb. 26, 2026. They were sold under several brand names, including Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s.

Products carry best-by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026, through Aug. 19, 2027, and bear establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The frozen meals were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and some Ajinomoto-branded items were also exported to Canada and Mexico.

Source of contamination

The recall was triggered after the company notified regulators that it had received multiple consumer complaints reporting pieces of glass in the food.

An investigation found that the likely source of the contamination was carrots used as a vegetable ingredient, which may have introduced glass fragments into the affected products.

So far, no injuries have been confirmed, but federal officials say anyone concerned about possible injury should contact a health care provider.

What consumers should do

FSIS warns that some of the products may still be stored in retailers’ inventories or in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should not eat them. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The agency said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure retailers remove the products and customers are properly notified.

Consumers with questions can contact Ajinomoto Foods North America Consumer Affairs at (855) 742-5011 or email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com. Food safety questions can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.