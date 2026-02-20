Glass found in Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice triggers nationwide recall

Over 3.3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice have been voluntarily recalled because they might contain pieces of glass.

The recall affects Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice sold across the U.S. (plus a related product in Canada) — and consumers are urged not to eat it.

No injuries have been confirmed yet, but anyone who finds the product should discard it or return it for a refund.

The recall was announced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., the Portland, Oregon-based company that manufactures the rice, and is being overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

What triggered the recall wasn’t a routine check but consumer complaints: the manufacturer was notified of four separate incidents where people found glass fragments in the rice. The good news is that no injuries have been confirmed so far.

The FSIS and the company are taking this seriously. Because these products were distributed nationwide in the U.S., some might still be sitting in freezers at home or tucked away in the back of a grocery store’s freezer case.

Products involved in the recall

In total, about 3.37 million pounds of product are part of this action, and Trader Joe’s-brand products have taken center stage.

Here’s a look at the products involved in the recall:

20-oz. (1 lb. 4 oz.) plastic bag packages containing frozen “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with BEST BY dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

1.53-kg. cardboard packages containing 6 bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with BEST BEFORE/MEILLEUR AVANT dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

As a note, the Ajinmoto chicken fried rice packages were shipped only to Canada, and U.S. consumers wouldn’t have seen those on store shelves.

What you should do

Here’s the bottom line for shoppers:

Check your freezer. If you bought Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with any of the affected best-by dates, don’t eat it.

Toss it or return it. Dispose of the bag safely or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

No injuries yet, but stay alert. If you think you or someone else might have eaten something with glass and feel unwell, reach out to a health care provider.

The FSIS has resources and contact info on its website, and Ajinomoto Foods North America’s Consumer Affairs team can help with refund or recall questions too.