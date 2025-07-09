Ford rolls out “Zero, Zero, Zero” deal after strong first half

Ford’s employee-pricing-for-all promo boosted first-half sales, helping offset tariff impacts.

The new “Zero, Zero, Zero” deal offers no money down, no payments for 90 days, and 0% interest for 48 months on many 2024 and 2025 models.

Popular trucks, Broncos, and electric models like the F-150 Lightning remain excluded from the new offer.

After a strong first half of 2025, Ford is shifting gears from its successful employee-pricing-for-all program to a fresh sales incentive called the “Zero, Zero, Zero” offer.

Kicking off July 8, the campaign gives customers a chance to get into eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles with zero down payment, zero percent financing for 48 months, and no payments for the first 90 days.

The strategy, according to Ford’s U.S. sales and dealer relations director Rob Kaffl, aims to help buyers facing squeezed budgets from high mortgage rates and summer expenses.

Some exceptions

However, while the deal covers a broad lineup—including the Escape, Explorer, F-150, Mustang, and several Lincoln SUVs—Ford has carved out significant exclusions.

Models like the 2024 and 2025 Raptors, Maverick, Ranger, Super Duty trucks above XL trim, Transits (except ICE cargo and passenger vans), 2025 Broncos and Bronco Sports, Expeditions, Lincoln Navigators, and electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E won’t qualify for the new promotion.

In addition, Ford is sweetening the pot for EV shoppers by extending its Ford Power Promise through September 30. Buyers or lessees of eligible electric vehicles will continue to receive a complimentary SAE Level 2 home charger along with free installation, reinforcing the automaker’s bid to maintain EV momentum despite a cooling market.