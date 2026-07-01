Ford recalls more than 741,000 vehicles over rollaway risk

Ford is recalling more than 741,000 SUVs, trucks, and luxury vehicles because of a transmission defect that could increase the risk of a vehicle rolling away.

The problem can cause the transmission's park pawl to engage while the vehicle is moving, potentially damaging the parking system.

Owners will begin receiving interim notification letters in August, but a permanent software remedy is not expected to be available until April 2027.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a transmission defect could increase the risk of a crash by allowing a vehicle to roll away.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects 741,195 vehicles, including certain model-year 2018-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, and 2021 Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The safety agency said the transmission park pawl — the mechanical component that locks the transmission when a vehicle is placed in "Park" — may engage while the vehicle is still in motion. If that happens, it can damage the vehicle's parking system.

A damaged park system may not properly hold the vehicle once it is parked, creating a risk that it could roll away unexpectedly and increasing the likelihood of a crash.

What to do

To address the issue, Ford dealers will update the vehicles' powertrain control module software. Dealers also will inspect the transmission for damage and replace any damaged transmission components at no cost to owners.

Because the final repair is still being developed, Ford will first mail interim notification letters beginning Aug. 3, 2026, informing owners of the safety risk. The company expects to have the permanent remedy available by April 2027, at which time owners will receive a second letter instructing them to schedule the repair.

Owners can determine whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA recall website. VINs for affected vehicles became searchable on June 26, 2026.

Owners with questions may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S48, or contact NHTSA and reference campaign number 26V402000.