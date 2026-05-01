Feds issue public health alert for some meat and poultry products

The USDA issued a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing recalled dairy ingredients.

There is possible Salmonella contamination linked to dry milk powder used in the products.

Consumers are urged to avoid affected items and watch for updates as more products are identified.

When one contaminated food item gets into the food supply, it can spread to other food products that use it as an ingredient. Federal food safety officials are warning consumers about a wide range of meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with Salmonella due to recalled dairy ingredients.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the public health alert after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified a problem with dry milk powder used in certain foods. That ingredient, which has been recalled, was distributed to multiple manufacturers that produce FSIS-regulated meat and poultry items.

Because the affected ingredient was widely used, the alert covers various downstream products, and officials say additional items may be identified as the investigation continues.

What’s behind the alert

According to the FSIS, the issue began when the FDA alerted the agency that several meat and poultry establishments had received dairy ingredients formulated with the recalled dry milk powder.

The concern is potential contamination with Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious foodborne illness, particularly in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Why there’s no recall

The FSIS issued a public health alert — rather than a recall — because the affected products may no longer be available for purchase. However, they could still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

What consumers should do

Officials are urging consumers to:

Check their refrigerators and freezers for products that may contain the recalled ingredient

Avoid eating any suspect items

Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase

A full list of affected products, including labels and distribution details, is available through FSIS, and the agency says it will update the alert as more information becomes available.

FSIS emphasized that the situation is evolving and that more products could be added as the scope of the ingredient recall expands.

Consumers with questions or concerns about possible illness are advised to contact a healthcare provider.