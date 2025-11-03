FDA increases warning about listeria-tainted pasta meals

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has confirmed that the multistate outbreak of Listeriosis linked to refrigerated and frozen ready-to-eat pasta meals has grown: at least six deaths and 27 illnesses have been reported across 18 states.

Investigators have traced the outbreak to a pre-cooked pasta ingredient supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc. in California, which tested positive for the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes found in consumers.

A wide range of products—including pasta salads, alfredo meals, and frozen trays sold by major grocers—are now subject to recall or voluntary withdrawal; consumers are being urged to discard or return affected items.

In a troubling update, the FDA reports that a listeria outbreak first flagged in mid-2025 has now escalated significantly. Federal agencies, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state partners, say that as of the latest investigation, 27 people across 18 states have been confirmed ill. At least six people have died, and one case involving a pregnant person resulted in a fetal loss.

The origin of the outbreak has been traced back to pre-cooked pasta produced by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California. A sample of linguine from that supplier tested positive for the same listeria strain found in ready-to-eat meals made by another company.

That supplier’s pasta was used by several processors making deli-type pasta salads and frozen meals.

Following this discovery, multiple recalls have been announced. These include, but are not limited to:

Pasta salads sold in the deli sections of national grocers such as Kroger and Albertsons.

Frozen ready-to-eat meals like shrimp scampi linguini and blackened chicken alfredo trays.

A recall by Trader Joe’s of Cajun-style blackened chicken breast fettuccine alfredo trays with “best if used by” dates from late September to early October.

While none of the tainted products are still being sold, the FDA is concerned that they could still be in consumers’ freezers. Health officials urge consumers to inspect any frozen pasta products they possess to make sure they haven’t been recalled.

Why this outbreak is especially concerning

What sets this outbreak apart is how it highlights the risk in ready-to-eat meals that combine cooked pasta with sauces or deli components and are stored chilled or frozen. Listeria monocytogenes can survive and multiply at temperatures where many consumer foods are kept.

Also, the hospitalization rate is very high: of the 20 people with information available in September, 19 were hospitalized. The severity of outcomes — including deaths and fetal loss — underscores how dangerous the pathogen is for vulnerable groups (pregnant women, older adults, immunocompromised individuals).

The FDA, along with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the CDC, is actively tracing the supply chain, inspecting facilities, and monitoring whether additional products may be contaminated. The investigation is still ongoing.