FDA announces recall of Modern Warrior Ready Supplement

The FDA has recalled Modern Warrior Ready after finding undisclosed ingredients that could pose serious health risks.

The supplement contained hidden stimulants and drug-like substances that were not listed on the label.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and check FDA recall alerts before taking supplements.

Federal health officials issued a major recall affecting a widely sold dietary supplement called Modern Warrior Ready.

What started as routine testing revealed that this product contained several powerful substances that were not listed on the label — and some of them may put your health at risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now pulled all lots of the product from sale and is urging anyone who bought it to stop taking it immediately.

What happened and why it matters

Modern Warrior, a company based in Phoenix, voluntarily recalled Modern Warrior Ready after regulatory analysis found undeclared ingredients in the 60-capsule bottles sold online. The product was marketed to boost metabolism, support mental clarity, and help reduce cravings, but the label didn’t tell buyers about everything inside.

Here’s what the FDA found inside the capsules:

Tianeptine — a substance not approved for use in dietary supplements in the U.S. and associated with serious side effects, including confusion, drowsiness, and even suicidal thoughts or behavior in people under 25. Overdose risks include seizures and trouble breathing, especially if mixed with alcohol or certain antidepressants.

1,4-DMAA (dimethylamylamine) — a stimulant that can raise blood pressure and has been linked to cardiovascular problems like heart attacks and chest tightness.

Aniracetam — a “nootropic” compound thought to affect brain function; while used in some countries, it’s not approved for supplement use in the U.S. and was not disclosed on the label.

All of the recalled bottles were sold nationwide online between April 2022 and December 8, 2025, and the company has stopped distribution and pulled remaining stock to prevent further sales.

What consumers should do now

If you have any bottles of Modern Warrior Ready at home, stop using them immediately — even if you feel fine. Because some of the ingredients can have serious cardiovascular or neurological effects, it’s better not to take any risks.

Here are some tips to protect yourself with supplements:

Check official sources first. Before trying a new supplement, look up the product on the FDA’s recall database or trusted health sites to see if any safety alerts exist. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist. If a product promises big results, especially for things like weight loss or brain boosts, ask a health professional if it’s safe for you. Watch for red flags. Undeclared or unfamiliar ingredients — especially stimulants or drugs not approved as supplements — are a warning sign that the product might not be trustworthy.

Supplements can seem harmless, but when hidden chemicals are involved, the risks can be serious. Staying informed and cautious helps keep you — and your health — safe.