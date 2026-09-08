FBI investigates massive breach exposing 153 million driver’s licenses

The FBI is investigating after digital scans of more than 153 million U.S. and Canadian driver’s licenses were reportedly offered for sale on the dark web.

The records may have originated with an identity-verification provider that processes IDs for businesses, although investigators have not confirmed the source of the data.

Consumers potentially affected should consider freezing their credit and closely watching financial accounts because a stolen license can provide criminals with valuable information for identity theft.

A potentially enormous data breach has put one of consumers’ most important forms of identification in the hands of cybercriminals, prompting an investigation by the FBI.

Digital scans of more than 153 million driver’s licenses from the United States and Canada were advertised through a dark-web service called Nexus, according to cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs, who first reported the incident. The service also claimed to possess millions of other identification documents.

The FBI has confirmed that it is looking into the incident but has declined to provide details because the investigation is ongoing. The source of the documents has not been officially established.

The scale of the reported breach is particularly troubling because these aren't simply lists of driver's license numbers. Many records reportedly contain digital images of the front and back of licenses, and some include infrared and ultraviolet scans used by identity-verification systems to determine whether an ID is authentic.

How the breach was discovered

Krebs learned about Nexus after a user on the Russian cybercrime forum Exploit advertised access to identity documents covering more than 170 million people in North America.

One of the samples used to promote the service was Krebs' own Virginia driver's license.

Krebs then searched the database, with permission, for licenses belonging to friends and family members. He reported finding nine of them and said timestamps associated with the scans appeared to correspond with occasions when those people had presented their licenses during transactions, including car rentals.

The database also reportedly included the driver's license of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, highlighting the potential national-security implications of such a large collection of government identification documents.

Nexus disappeared from the dark web shortly after the breach became public, although there is no public evidence that law enforcement was responsible for shutting it down.

Where did the licenses come from?

That remains one of the biggest unanswered questions.

Evidence gathered by Krebs pointed toward Louisiana-based identity-verification company IDScan.net as a possible source. The company provides technology businesses can use to scan and authenticate identification documents.

IDScan.net has not publicly confirmed that its systems were breached. A company representative told Krebs that the company was investigating the matter, while other news organizations have been unable to independently establish the source of the records.

The distinction is important. At this point, reports that the documents originated with IDScan.net should be treated as part of the investigation rather than as a confirmed finding, authorities said.

The people operating Nexus claimed they had been continuously stealing new data for more than a year. Krebs reported that the number of driver's-license records available through the service increased by nearly 400,000 in just 24 hours, suggesting the source may have still been producing new records when the database was discovered.

Why a stolen driver's license is valuable

For criminals, a high-quality driver's license scan can be significantly more useful than a stolen password.

A license normally contains a person's full name, photograph, home address, date of birth, and government-issued identification number. Combined with other information available through previous data breaches, criminals may be able to use those details to impersonate victims or attempt to pass identity-verification checks.

That could potentially help criminals open fraudulent accounts, carry out financial scams, or create convincing fake identification.

There is another problem: Consumers can change a compromised password or credit card number fairly easily. Changing information such as a birth date — or a person's face — is impossible, meaning some of the information contained in an exposed license remains useful to criminals indefinitely.

What consumers can do

There currently does not appear to be a public tool that consumers can use to determine whether their driver's license is among the Nexus records.

Until investigators learn more, consumers concerned about identity theft can take several precautions.

Consider placing a credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. A freeze is free and makes it significantly more difficult for someone to open a new credit account using your identity.

Consumers should also check their credit reports for unfamiliar accounts and pay close attention to unexpected emails, text messages, and phone calls. Criminals possessing information from a driver's license may be able to create especially convincing phishing attacks because they already know personal details about their targets.

If you discover that your driver's license information has actually been stolen or used fraudulently, contact your state's motor vehicle agency and report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).