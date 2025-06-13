Endless Pools Recalls 11,500 Manual Retractable Pool Covers Over Child Drowning Risk

Endless Pools is recalling more than 11,500 manual retractable security pool covers sold nationwide after discovering that improper installation could leave dangerous gaps that pose serious drowning and entrapment hazards to children.

The recall, announced in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Canadian authorities, warns that if the pool covers are installed incorrectly, they may leave a gap of more than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface — a violation of the ASTM F-1346 voluntary safety standard for pool safety covers.

While no injuries or incidents have been reported, the company emphasized the urgent need for repairs to prevent potential child drownings or entrapments.

What Products Are Affected

The recall applies to Endless Pools Manual Retractable Security Pool Covers, which use a hand crank mechanism to cover and uncover custom-built pools. These covers were sold in a variety of colors — tan, black, gray, light blue, and royal blue — and were customized in width from 8 feet to 16 feet.

Covers were sold from January 1994 through December 2024 through Endless Pools directly, via authorized dealers, and online at www.endlesspools.com for between $1,000 and $2,200. About 480 additional units were sold in Canada.

Safety Hazards

Improper installation by installers can result in noncompliance with safety standards and allow for openings that children could fall into or become trapped under. The CPSC warns that the risk of serious injury or death increases if children sit, stand, or jump on the improperly installed pool covers.

Until repairs are made, parents and guardians are advised to keep children away from the pool covers and never to allow children to use the pool unsupervised.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers should immediately:

Stop allowing children near the covered pool.

Contact Endless Pools to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Avoid letting anyone sit, stand, or jump on the cover under any circumstances.

Endless Pools is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate repairs. The company will dispatch service representatives to inspect and correct any hazardous installations at no cost.

Contact Information:

Manufacturer and Recall Details

Manufacturer: Endless Pools, Aston, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In: United States

Recall Number: 25-336

Units Recalled: 11,500 in U.S., 480 in Canada

Remedy: Free repair and inspection

For further information and ongoing safety updates, visit www.cpsc.gov.