Rising jet fuel costs are likely to keep airfares elevated

United Airlines says it now expects to spend nearly $6 billion more on jet fuel this year than it anticipated just months ago, underscoring how quickly geopolitical events can reshape airline costs.

Industry analysts say higher fuel costs almost always translate into higher airfares, though passengers may see the biggest increases on routes with limited competition or strong demand.

United says it expects to recover 80% to 90% of the added fuel costs through higher fares and other revenue in the third quarter, with a full recovery possible by the fourth quarter if demand remains strong.

Consumers hoping for cheaper flights may need to wait longer.

United Airlines, reporting second-quarter earnings this week, warned that soaring jet fuel prices are expected to add nearly $6 billion to its fuel bill this year compared with what the airline expected at the start of 2026. The increase, driven largely by higher crude oil prices following renewed tensions in the Middle East, highlights how quickly fuel costs can ripple through the travel industry.

Fuel is typically an airline's second-largest expense after labor, leaving carriers with little choice but to raise ticket prices when oil prices surge.

United said it spent an additional $2.3 billion on fuel during the second quarter alone, an 84% increase from the same period a year earlier. The airline said it was able to recover roughly half of those higher costs through pricing and other revenue during the quarter. It expects to recover 80% to 90% of the added expense in the third quarter and potentially all of it by the fourth quarter.

Why travelers are paying more

Airlines generally have three ways to cope with rising fuel costs:

Raise fares

Reduce flight schedules to keep planes fuller

Absorb some of the higher costs through lower profits

United is pursuing all three strategies.

Chief Executive Scott Kirby said the airline adjusted schedules when fuel prices spiked, while continuing to invest in premium products and customer service. The company also said it has seen strong demand across its network, with premium revenue up 16%, basic economy revenue up 11%, and cargo revenue up 23% from a year ago.

That strong demand gives airlines greater pricing power.

The Wall Street Journal reported that United has already increased fares and trimmed capacity, helping offset much of the increase in fuel costs. Investors, however, remain concerned that sustained high oil prices could eventually weigh on travel demand.

Competition may limit increases

While higher fuel costs generally push ticket prices upward, consumers may not see uniform fare hikes across every route.

On highly competitive routes, airlines often hesitate to raise prices aggressively for fear of losing passengers to rivals. Instead, they may reduce the number of flights, allowing fuller airplanes to generate more revenue per seat.

Routes with less competition or consistently strong demand are more likely to experience noticeable fare increases.

Industrywide, airlines have been benefiting from resilient leisure and business travel despite higher ticket prices. United said yields — an industry measure of the average fare paid per passenger mile — increased 12% during the quarter, suggesting customers have so far been willing to pay more.

What consumers can do

Travel experts say consumers can reduce the impact of rising fares by:

Booking flights several weeks or months in advance

Remaining flexible on travel dates and airports

Flying during off-peak days, such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Comparing fares across multiple airlines before purchasing

Whether fares continue climbing will largely depend on oil markets.

If crude oil prices retreat and geopolitical tensions ease, airlines could eventually face pressure to moderate prices. But as long as jet fuel remains expensive and travel demand stays strong, passengers should expect airfare bargains to become harder to find.