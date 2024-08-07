Do you qualify for your spouse’s social security benefits?

About half of Americans aged 65 or older live in households receiving at least 50% of their family income from Social Security benefits. To those people, it’s a crucial part of their retirement.

But some might not realize that if they don’t have enough of a work record to qualify for a decent Social Security paycheck, they may be able to receive benefits as a spouse.

The trigger is actually pretty easy: You have to be at least 62 (or any age if you have a child younger than 16 who’s in your care or has a disability) and your spouse must be receiving benefits. Otherwise, you will have to wait until your spouse receives retirement or disability benefits before you are able to apply on their behalf.

How much can you get?

The way the bean counters at the Social Security Administration (SSA) determine how much you get is simple, too. Your full spouse’s benefit could be as much as one-half the amount your spouse is eligible to receive when they hit full retirement age – 65-67 -- depending on when they were born.

If you decide you want to receive your spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, you can but your payment will be permanently reduced. Yes, permanently, so think about that before you check the "yes" box.

“Your spouse may have postponed or plan to postpone their retirement to increase their monthly benefit amount by earning delayed retirement credits,” the SSA adds.

“However, your maximum spouse’s benefit remains 50% of their full retirement age benefit, not their higher amount including delayed retirement credits. Your benefit as a surviving spouse would be based on the higher amount.”

But if you wait until you reach full retirement age to receive benefits, the payoff is worth the wait because you’ll receive your full spouse’s benefit amount. You may also get your full spouse’s benefit if you are under full retirement age, but care for a child and one of the following applies:

The child is younger than age 16.

The child has a disability and is entitled to benefits on your spouse’s record.

The nice thing about that caveat is that payments going to family members don’t lower your spouse’s retirement or disability benefit.

What is 'deemed filing?'

Another little string that’s attached is if you’re eligible for retirement and spouse’s benefits, you must apply for both. Once you do, then you’ll receive a combined benefit equaling the higher spouse’s amount. That requirement is called “deemed filing” because when you apply for one benefit you are “deemed” to have applied for the other benefit.

“If you receive retirement on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own benefit, you will get a combination of benefits that equals the higher spouse’s benefit,” the agency said, then gave this example:

Linda is eligible for a monthly retirement benefit of $1,000 plus a spouse’s benefit of $1,250. If she waits for Social Security until her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. Then, SSA will add $250 from her spouse’s benefit, so now, she’ll get a total of $1,250 a month. The thing that works in Linda’s favor here is that she only gets an additional spouse’s benefit because her own benefit is less than half her spouse’s full retirement age benefit.

Divorced? You can get benefits, too

A lot of seniors are saying to heck with marriage and calling it quits. In fact, the rate of divorce for those 65 to 74 years is at 39% – much higher than for the general adult population. But what divorced spouses might not know is that if their marriage lasted at least 10 years, they may be able to get benefits on their former spouse’s record.

The rules for divorced spouse’s benefits are a little different than married couples. If you’re interested, you can find out more by visiting SSA’s Family benefits site. However, it may be easier to watch this explanation video from Geoffrey M. Schmidt CPA that breaks down all the ifs, ands, or buts in this divorce option.

How to apply

If this sounds like it’s something worth investigating, the SSA has made it fairly easy to apply for. The only rule is that you have to be at least 61 years and 9 months old. If you answered yes, visit the SSA's website to get started. If both you and your spouse have set up a personal my Social Security account, then you can view an estimate of the benefits you could receive based on your spouse’s record.