Consumer Safety Recall Roundup — Week of Nov. 27

A wave of new federal recalls and safety warnings highlights continuing concerns about unsafe baby products, risky household items and defective outdoor gear—many sold online through Amazon, Walmart and other major platforms. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week announced more than a dozen recalls and hazard advisories, covering everything from hair dryers and bicycle helmets to infant walkers, bath seats and portable bed rails.

While no deaths have been reported, officials warn that several recalled products pose life-threatening risks, including electrocution, asphyxiation, entrapment, falls, drowning, burns and explosion hazards. Consumers are urged to stop using all affected items immediately.

This Week’s Major Recalls

McLee Creations hair dryer recall for electrocution hazard

Consumers using MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers should stop use and seek a refund.

Hair dryers lack immersion protection, risking serious shock or electrocution

About 740 units sold on Amazon from November 2022 to October 2025

Consumers should stop using and request a refund

McLee Creations LLC is recalling about 740 MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers due to a risk of serious injury or death from electrocution and shock. The affected dryers, sold on Amazon.com between November 2022 and October 2025, lack an immersion protection device required for safety. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The recalled handheld hair dryers do not include an immersion protection device. This defect poses a significant risk of electrocution or shock if the dryer falls into water while plugged in.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hair dryers and visit the company’s website to request a refund.

Company contact

Visit www.myonlystyler.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page, or go to https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recalls for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/#main-content

Outdoor Master helmet recall for head injury risk

Parents should stop using affected children’s and youth helmets and apply for a refund.

Helmets fail to meet federal bicycle helmet safety standards

About 24,300 units sold from June 2024 to February 2025 on Amazon and Walmart.com

Consumers should stop using and request a refund

Outdoor Master children’s and youth bicycle helmets, sold by Maysun Products, Inc., are being recalled due to a failure to meet mandatory safety standards. About 24,300 helmets are affected. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The recalled helmets do not comply with positional stability and coverage requirements, potentially failing to protect users in a crash and increasing the risk of serious head injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these helmets immediately and visit Outdoor Master’s website or contact the company to request a refund.

Company contact

Outdoor Master can be reached by email at care@outdoormaster.com, or online at https://outdoormaster.com/pages/recall or https://outdoormaster.com (click “Recall” at the top of the page).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Outdoor-Master-Childrens-and-Youth-Helmets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Head-Injury-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Bicycle-Helmets-Sold-and-Imported-by-Outdoor-Master

Rotinyard high chair recall for deadly fall risk

Parents should stop using Rotinyard convertible high chairs sold on Amazon and request a refund.

High chairs lack required restraint system, posing deadly fall and entrapment hazards

About 130 units sold from March to June 2025 on Amazon

Consumers should stop use and contact Rotinyard for a refund

Rotinyard is recalling convertible high chairs due to violations of safety standards. The chairs lack an attached restraint system and present a risk of deadly falls and entrapment for infants. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The high chairs were sold without the required restraint system, creating a risk of babies falling. There is also a risk of a child’s head becoming trapped between the seat and tray.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled high chairs immediately and contact Rotinyard for a refund.

Company contact

Email Rotinyard at trailblazeramz@outlook.com

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Convertible-High-Chairs-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fall-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-High-Chairs-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Rotinyard

Ozark Trail camping stove recall for explosion and burn hazard

Campers should stop using the affected Ozark Trail stoves and seek a refund from Walmart.

Stoves can explode or catch fire, leading to burns and fire hazards

About 201,000 units sold at Walmart from March 2023 to October 2025

Refunds are available; 16 injuries reported

China Window Industry Co., Ltd is recalling about 201,000 Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves due to explosion and fire hazards. The stoves were sold nationwide at Walmart stores and online.

The hazard

The stoves may explode or catch fire, creating a risk of burns and fire. There have been 26 reports of stoves exploding or catching fire, including 16 reports of injuries such as second-degree burns.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these stoves immediately and contact Walmart for a refund.

Company contact

Call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, or visit www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Ozark-Trail-Tabletop-1-Burner-Butane-Camping-Stoves-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards-Imported-and-Sold-by-Walmart-Manufactured-by-China-Window-Industry-Co

Sofoliana and Glotika baby lounger recall for infant safety

Parents should stop using Sofoliana and Glotika baby loungers and request a refund due to fall and entrapment risks.

Loungers violate infant sleep product safety standards, posing fall and entrapment hazards

About 200 units sold on Amazon from August to October 2025

Refunds available; no injuries reported

Shenzhen Bosen Trading Co., Ltd., dba Bosen US, is recalling Sofoliana and Glotika baby loungers sold on Amazon due to violations of the mandatory standard for infant sleep products. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The loungers have sides too low to contain an infant and openings at the foot that are wider than allowed, creating risks of falls and entrapment. They also lack a stand, posing a fall risk if used on elevated surfaces.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the loungers immediately and contact Bosen US for a refund.

Company contact

Email Bosen US at BosenRecall@outlook.com

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Vivohome bed rail recall for adult entrapment hazard

Adults using Vivohome portable bed rails should stop use and request a refund due to asphyxiation risk.

Bed rails violate mandatory safety standards, risking entrapment and asphyxiation

About 400 units sold on Amazon and Wayfair from November 2023 to September 2024

Consumers should stop use and seek a refund

Yiwu Nachen E-Commerce Firm, dba Vivohome, is recalling about 400 adult portable bed rails due to a risk of entrapment and asphyxiation. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The bed rails do not meet the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails and lack the required warning labels. Users can become trapped between the rail and the mattress, risking serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vivohome for a refund.

Company contact

Vivohome toll-free at 866-848-6463 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at support@3qmart.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

CPSC Hazard Advisories (Non-Recall Warnings)

CPSC also issued multiple urgent warnings about unsafe products sold through online marketplaces:

• DHGate Hair Dryers — Lack immersion protection; consumers instructed to destroy and dispose of the dryers.

• ALEBEE Bicycle Helmets — Fail retention and labeling standards; consumers should cut straps and discard.

• Fyzvexo Infant Walkers — Can pass through doorways and lack step-stopping features, posing deadly fall risks.

• Mchoter LED Lights — Easy battery access violates Reese’s Law; risk of child battery ingestion.

• MATTITY-CAT Infant Walkers — Similar fall and entrapment hazards as Fyzvexo models.

• Lucakuins Infant Bath Seats — Tip over easily; entrapment risks could lead to drowning.

Prevention Tips

How to Avoid Dangerous Consumer Products

Buy from reputable brands with clear safety certifications.

Check for UL, ASTM, or CPSC compliance labels before purchasing.

Avoid infant sleep products not explicitly approved for sleep.

Register products so manufacturers can contact you about recalls.

Review online recalls weekly —unsafe imports frequently appear on major marketplaces.

Inspect product hardware regularly (fasteners, buckles, hinges, battery compartments).

Dispose of dangerous products properly—never donate or resell recalled children’s items.

What to Do If You Own a Recalled Product

Step-by-Step Guide

Stop using the product immediately. Verify the recall using the official CPSC link provided. Document ownership (photos, order history, packaging if available). Request a refund or replacement using the company contact listed. Follow disposal instructions—some require destruction (cutting straps, cutting cords). Report injuries or defects at SaferProducts.gov. Monitor your inbox—some companies send refund verification emails.

Quick Callout Checklist

Before Using Any Baby, Safety, or Electrical Product