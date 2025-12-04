Consumer Safety Recall Roundup - Week of Dec. 4

A wave of new federal recalls and safety warnings highlights continuing concerns about unsafe baby products, risky household items and defective gear of all kinds—many sold online through Amazon, Walmart and other major platforms. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week announced this week's list of recalls and hazard advisories.

While no deaths have been reported, officials warn that several recalled products pose life-threatening risks, including electrocution, asphyxiation, entrapment, falls, drowning, burns and explosion hazards. Consumers are urged to stop using all affected items immediately.

KTEBO writing tablet toy recall over battery injury risk

Parents should stop using these writing tablets sold on Amazon and seek a free replacement from KTEBO.

Button battery compartment can open, risking ingestion and serious injury or death to children

Recall affects about 10,380 KTEBO writing tablet toy sets sold in multiple colors and sizes

Consumers should contact the company for a replacement

Thousands of KTEBO-branded writing tablet toys are being recalled due to a serious safety risk. The battery compartment on these toys can open easily, exposing a button cell battery that poses a life-threatening hazard if swallowed by children. The tablets were sold in sets of two in a variety of colors and sizes on Amazon between September and October 2025.

The hazard

The toys violate federal safety standards because the screw intended to secure the battery compartment does not remain attached. If a button cell battery is swallowed, it can cause internal burns, serious injuries or death. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement. Do not allow children to play with these products.

Company contact

Contact KTEBO by email at writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com for more information.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Cubimana building toy recall for battery ingestion danger

Parents who bought Cubimana treehouse sets on Shein should stop use and get a refund due to battery risks.

Battery compartment in LED light piece can be easily accessed by children

Recall affects about 40 Cubimana treehouse building sets sold on Shein from July to October 2025

Immediate stop use and refund available from Vatos Toys

Cubimana-branded treehouse building toy sets sold online at Shein are being recalled due to a dangerous battery hazard. The battery compartment in the LED light piece can be easily opened by children, creating a risk of ingesting button cell batteries.

The hazard

The toy sets fail to meet mandatory safety standards. If a child swallows a button cell battery, it can cause severe internal injuries, chemical burns or be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop children from using the recalled Cubimana building sets and contact Vatos Toys for a full refund.

Company contact

Contact Vatos Toys by email at shein.us@vatostoys.com for refund instructions.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Little Pea Shop crib bumper recall for suffocation hazard

Caregivers must stop using these crib bumpers sold online and request a refund from Little Pea Shop.

Padded crib bumpers violate federal ban and can cause suffocation

About 300 units in multiple styles and colors affected, sold October 2023 to October 2025

Refunds available for all affected products

Little Pea Shop is recalling its padded crib bumpers sold online due to a suffocation risk. These bumpers, banned by federal law, can create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

The hazard

The recalled bumpers—sold in various designs and lengths—can obstruct an infant’s breathing and violate the federal crib bumper ban under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should remove the bumpers from cribs immediately and contact Little Pea Shop for a refund.

Company contact

Contact Little Pea Shop by email at support@littlepeashop.com or online at recall page for more details.

Source

Read the official recall notice

FUFU&GAGA Murphy wall bed recall for impact and laceration hazards

Owners of these wall beds should stop assembly and contact the company for a refund due to injury risks.

215-pound bed frame can fall during assembly, causing impact or laceration injuries

About 250 FUFU&GAGA queen size wall beds sold online between January and April 2025 affected

Refunds available; two injuries reported

A recall is underway for FUFU&GAGA white wood frame queen size Murphy wall beds due to a risk of severe injury. The heavy bed frame can fall if not properly anchored during assembly or disassembly.

The hazard

The 215-pound frame can fall on consumers, creating deadly impact, crush or laceration hazards. Two incidents have resulted in significant injuries, including lacerations and a fractured finger.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop assembling or disassembling the recalled beds and contact the company for a refund.

Company contact

Contact Ningbo Tianqi Electronic at 208-820-0799 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday), email adelahu@fufugaga.com or support@fufugaga.zendesk.com, or visit www.fufugaga.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION”.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Casaottima 13-drawer dresser recall for tip-over hazard

Parents should stop using these dressers from Amazon and request a refund from Casaottima.

Unstable dressers can tip over, risking serious injury or death to children

About 4,120 Casaottima 13-drawer dressers in several colors recalled

Consumers should stop use and get a refund

Casaottima 13-drawer dressers sold on Amazon are being recalled for tip-over and entrapment hazards. The dressers do not meet the mandatory safety standard required by the STURDY Act and pose risks to children if not anchored.

The hazard

The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, risking serious injuries or death to children. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately and contact Casaottima for a refund.

Company contact

Contact Casaottima by email at support@casaottima.store or online at recall page for more information.

Source

Read the official recall notice

HydroJug children’s sport tumbler recall for choking risk

Parents should stop using these 14-ounce tumblers and request a free replacement from HydroJug.

Handle rivets can loosen and detach, posing a choking hazard for children

About 17,000 HydroJug children’s sport tumblers affected

Company offering free replacements

HydroJug is recalling about 17,000 14-ounce children’s sport tumblers after hundreds of reports of the handle rivets coming loose. Detached rivets pose a choking risk to young children.

The hazard

The rivets on the handle can loosen and detach, creating a choking hazard. There have been 656 reports of the problem but no injuries reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tumblers and contact HydroJug for a free replacement product.

Company contact

Contact HydroJug by email at service@thehydrojug.com or visit the company’s recall page for instructions.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Grizzly Industrial heavy-duty planer recall for impact hazard

Owners should stop using these planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit.

Chip breaker can contact cutterhead, ejecting debris and risking injury

About 2,300 Grizzly G0815 15” 3HP heavy-duty planers recalled in the US

Free repair kit and instructions available

Grizzly Industrial is recalling thousands of its 15-inch heavy-duty planers due to a risk of impact and laceration injuries caused by design flaws in the chip breaker.

The hazard

The chip breaker can come into contact with the cutterhead blades during use, which may cause debris to be ejected from the planer. This poses serious impact and laceration risks to users and bystanders. Seven breakage incidents have been reported, with no injuries.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit and installation instructions.

Company contact

Contact Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944, email recalls@grizzly.com, or visit www.grizzly.com/recalls for details.

Source

Read the official recall notice

CreateOn pip-cube recall for magnet ingestion hazard

Parents should stop children from playing with these magnetic cubes and request a replacement from CreateOn.

Magnets can come loose, posing a risk if swallowed

About 9,400 CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cube sets in multiple colors affected

Company offers free replacement cubes

CreateOn is recalling thousands of Crayola-branded pip-Cubes magnetic building sets due to the risk of magnets coming loose. Swallowing magnets can cause life-threatening injuries.

The hazard

If the seams on the cubes separate, small magnets can come free. If swallowed, these magnets can attract to each other inside the body, leading to intestinal blockages, perforations or worse. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled cubes away from children and contact CreateOn for a free replacement set.

Company contact

Contact CreateOn toll-free at 800-333-0549, email pipcuberecall@CreateOn.com, or visit createon.com/recall for more information.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Primark water balloon pump recall for rupture injury risk

Consumers should stop using these water balloon pumps and contact Primark for a refund.

Pump can rupture during use, causing cuts or injuries from excessive pressure

About 3,170 Primark water balloon pumps in blue and pink affected

Refunds available; two injuries reported in the US

Primark is recalling water balloon pumps sold at its stores in several states after reports of the products rupturing and causing cuts to users’ hands and fingers.

The hazard

The pump can generate excessive pressure, causing it to rupture and potentially injure the user or bystanders. Two injuries were reported in the US and nine internationally.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled water balloon pumps and contact Primark for a refund.

Company contact

Call Primark at 617-946-3236, visit primark.com/recall, or fill out the contact form on their website for more information.

Source

Read the official recall notice

Warning: Jobon torch lighters lack child safety features

CPSC urges consumers to stop using and properly dispose of these lighters due to fire and burn risks.

Torch lighters lack required child-resistant mechanisms, violating safety standards

About 13,000 sold online at Amazon, 150 at Alibaba from April 2021 to September 2025

Immediate stop use and safe disposal required

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to stop using Jobon butane torch lighters due to the absence of child-resistant features. These lighters were sold online in various colors and lack crucial safety mechanisms.

The hazard

The lighters do not meet the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they lack child-resistant mechanisms. This poses a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burns.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these lighters according to local regulations. Do not sell or give them away.

Source

Read the official CPSC warning