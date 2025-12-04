Consumer Safety Recall Roundup - Week of Dec. 4

A wave of new federal recalls and safety warnings highlights continuing concerns about unsafe baby products, risky household items and defective gear of all kinds—many sold online through Amazon, Walmart and other major platforms. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week announced this week's list of recalls and hazard advisories.
While no deaths have been reported, officials warn that several recalled products pose life-threatening risks, including electrocution, asphyxiation, entrapment, falls, drowning, burns and explosion hazards. Consumers are urged to stop using all affected items immediately.
KTEBO writing tablet toy recall over battery injury risk
Parents should stop using these writing tablets sold on Amazon and seek a free replacement from KTEBO.
Button battery compartment can open, risking ingestion and serious injury or death to children
Recall affects about 10,380 KTEBO writing tablet toy sets sold in multiple colors and sizes
Consumers should contact the company for a replacement
Thousands of KTEBO-branded writing tablet toys are being recalled due to a serious safety risk. The battery compartment on these toys can open easily, exposing a button cell battery that poses a life-threatening hazard if swallowed by children. The tablets were sold in sets of two in a variety of colors and sizes on Amazon between September and October 2025.
The hazard
The toys violate federal safety standards because the screw intended to secure the battery compartment does not remain attached. If a button cell battery is swallowed, it can cause internal burns, serious injuries or death. No injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement. Do not allow children to play with these products.
Company contact
Contact KTEBO by email at writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com for more information.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Cubimana building toy recall for battery ingestion danger
Parents who bought Cubimana treehouse sets on Shein should stop use and get a refund due to battery risks.
Battery compartment in LED light piece can be easily accessed by children
Recall affects about 40 Cubimana treehouse building sets sold on Shein from July to October 2025
Immediate stop use and refund available from Vatos Toys
Cubimana-branded treehouse building toy sets sold online at Shein are being recalled due to a dangerous battery hazard. The battery compartment in the LED light piece can be easily opened by children, creating a risk of ingesting button cell batteries.
The hazard
The toy sets fail to meet mandatory safety standards. If a child swallows a button cell battery, it can cause severe internal injuries, chemical burns or be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop children from using the recalled Cubimana building sets and contact Vatos Toys for a full refund.
Company contact
Contact Vatos Toys by email at shein.us@vatostoys.com for refund instructions.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Little Pea Shop crib bumper recall for suffocation hazard
Caregivers must stop using these crib bumpers sold online and request a refund from Little Pea Shop.
Padded crib bumpers violate federal ban and can cause suffocation
About 300 units in multiple styles and colors affected, sold October 2023 to October 2025
Refunds available for all affected products
Little Pea Shop is recalling its padded crib bumpers sold online due to a suffocation risk. These bumpers, banned by federal law, can create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.
The hazard
The recalled bumpers—sold in various designs and lengths—can obstruct an infant’s breathing and violate the federal crib bumper ban under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. No injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should remove the bumpers from cribs immediately and contact Little Pea Shop for a refund.
Company contact
Contact Little Pea Shop by email at support@littlepeashop.com or online at recall page for more details.
Source
Read the official recall notice
FUFU&GAGA Murphy wall bed recall for impact and laceration hazards
Owners of these wall beds should stop assembly and contact the company for a refund due to injury risks.
215-pound bed frame can fall during assembly, causing impact or laceration injuries
About 250 FUFU&GAGA queen size wall beds sold online between January and April 2025 affected
Refunds available; two injuries reported
A recall is underway for FUFU&GAGA white wood frame queen size Murphy wall beds due to a risk of severe injury. The heavy bed frame can fall if not properly anchored during assembly or disassembly.
The hazard
The 215-pound frame can fall on consumers, creating deadly impact, crush or laceration hazards. Two incidents have resulted in significant injuries, including lacerations and a fractured finger.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop assembling or disassembling the recalled beds and contact the company for a refund.
Company contact
Contact Ningbo Tianqi Electronic at 208-820-0799 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday), email adelahu@fufugaga.com or support@fufugaga.zendesk.com, or visit www.fufugaga.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION”.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Casaottima 13-drawer dresser recall for tip-over hazard
Parents should stop using these dressers from Amazon and request a refund from Casaottima.
Unstable dressers can tip over, risking serious injury or death to children
About 4,120 Casaottima 13-drawer dressers in several colors recalled
Consumers should stop use and get a refund
Casaottima 13-drawer dressers sold on Amazon are being recalled for tip-over and entrapment hazards. The dressers do not meet the mandatory safety standard required by the STURDY Act and pose risks to children if not anchored.
The hazard
The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, risking serious injuries or death to children. No injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately and contact Casaottima for a refund.
Company contact
Contact Casaottima by email at support@casaottima.store or online at recall page for more information.
Source
Read the official recall notice
HydroJug children’s sport tumbler recall for choking risk
Parents should stop using these 14-ounce tumblers and request a free replacement from HydroJug.
Handle rivets can loosen and detach, posing a choking hazard for children
About 17,000 HydroJug children’s sport tumblers affected
Company offering free replacements
HydroJug is recalling about 17,000 14-ounce children’s sport tumblers after hundreds of reports of the handle rivets coming loose. Detached rivets pose a choking risk to young children.
The hazard
The rivets on the handle can loosen and detach, creating a choking hazard. There have been 656 reports of the problem but no injuries reported.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tumblers and contact HydroJug for a free replacement product.
Company contact
Contact HydroJug by email at service@thehydrojug.com or visit the company’s recall page for instructions.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Grizzly Industrial heavy-duty planer recall for impact hazard
Owners should stop using these planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit.
Chip breaker can contact cutterhead, ejecting debris and risking injury
About 2,300 Grizzly G0815 15” 3HP heavy-duty planers recalled in the US
Free repair kit and instructions available
Grizzly Industrial is recalling thousands of its 15-inch heavy-duty planers due to a risk of impact and laceration injuries caused by design flaws in the chip breaker.
The hazard
The chip breaker can come into contact with the cutterhead blades during use, which may cause debris to be ejected from the planer. This poses serious impact and laceration risks to users and bystanders. Seven breakage incidents have been reported, with no injuries.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit and installation instructions.
Company contact
Contact Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944, email recalls@grizzly.com, or visit www.grizzly.com/recalls for details.
Source
Read the official recall notice
CreateOn pip-cube recall for magnet ingestion hazard
Parents should stop children from playing with these magnetic cubes and request a replacement from CreateOn.
Magnets can come loose, posing a risk if swallowed
About 9,400 CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cube sets in multiple colors affected
Company offers free replacement cubes
CreateOn is recalling thousands of Crayola-branded pip-Cubes magnetic building sets due to the risk of magnets coming loose. Swallowing magnets can cause life-threatening injuries.
The hazard
If the seams on the cubes separate, small magnets can come free. If swallowed, these magnets can attract to each other inside the body, leading to intestinal blockages, perforations or worse. No injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should immediately take the recalled cubes away from children and contact CreateOn for a free replacement set.
Company contact
Contact CreateOn toll-free at 800-333-0549, email pipcuberecall@CreateOn.com, or visit createon.com/recall for more information.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Primark water balloon pump recall for rupture injury risk
Consumers should stop using these water balloon pumps and contact Primark for a refund.
Pump can rupture during use, causing cuts or injuries from excessive pressure
About 3,170 Primark water balloon pumps in blue and pink affected
Refunds available; two injuries reported in the US
Primark is recalling water balloon pumps sold at its stores in several states after reports of the products rupturing and causing cuts to users’ hands and fingers.
The hazard
The pump can generate excessive pressure, causing it to rupture and potentially injure the user or bystanders. Two injuries were reported in the US and nine internationally.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled water balloon pumps and contact Primark for a refund.
Company contact
Call Primark at 617-946-3236, visit primark.com/recall, or fill out the contact form on their website for more information.
Source
Read the official recall notice
Warning: Jobon torch lighters lack child safety features
CPSC urges consumers to stop using and properly dispose of these lighters due to fire and burn risks.
Torch lighters lack required child-resistant mechanisms, violating safety standards
About 13,000 sold online at Amazon, 150 at Alibaba from April 2021 to September 2025
Immediate stop use and safe disposal required
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to stop using Jobon butane torch lighters due to the absence of child-resistant features. These lighters were sold online in various colors and lack crucial safety mechanisms.
The hazard
The lighters do not meet the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they lack child-resistant mechanisms. This poses a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burns.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these lighters according to local regulations. Do not sell or give them away.
Source
Read the official CPSC warning