Consumer Reports ranks 10 best used cars for April 2025

In brief ...

🚗 Consumer Reports names top 10 used vehicles under $20,000 offering safety, reliability, and fuel savings.

💰 Picks span sedans, SUVs, hybrids, and trucks, based on performance, owner satisfaction, and crash safety.

🛑 List aims to guide budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to sacrifice quality for affordability.

Details

Nonprofit Consumer Reports has released its 10 Top Picks for used cars in April 2025, highlighting reliable and safe pre-owned vehicles that offer strong performance without breaking the bank. With new car prices still historically high, and likely to go higher thanks to stiff new tariffs on imports, the report offers smart alternatives across various categories—from sedans to hybrids to pickups.

To qualify, each vehicle had to perform well in CR’s road tests when new, show multiple years of above-average reliability, and include electronic stability control. The picks focus on the newest model year available under each price cap.

Highlights:

Under $10K: 2016 Mazda6 – sporty, efficient, and updated for better ride comfort.

Under $15K: 2018 Toyota Corolla – roomy, reliable, and packed with standard safety tech.

Hybrid under $20K: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid – an ultra-efficient sedan with 52 mpg and advanced safety features.

SUVs under $20K: 2021 Kia Sportage, 2018 Mazda CX-5, and 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offer style, space, and value.

Pickup: 2015 Toyota Tacoma – known for its off-road ability and rugged reliability.

Sports Car: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata – fun to drive and newly boosted to 181 horsepower.

The full list offers something for every type of driver—without compromising on safety, longevity, or affordability.