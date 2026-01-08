Consumer product safety recall roundup for Jan. 8, 2026

Joyful Journeys baby lounger recall for infant safety risks

Parents should stop using these baby loungers and request a refund due to serious safety violations.

Baby loungers pose entrapment and fall hazards violating infant sleep product standards

About 9,300 units sold in multiple styles from December 2023 to October 2025

Consumers should immediately stop use and request a refund

Joyful Journeys baby loungers are being recalled due to serious risks of entrapment and falls, which violate federal infant sleep product safety standards. The recall affects about 9,300 units sold online in various colors and styles, including green avocado, blue dinosaur and more.

The hazard

The loungers' sides are too low to contain infants and openings at the foot exceed allowed width, posing a risk of entrapment or falls. The loungers also lack a required stand, increasing the risk of falls if used on elevated surfaces. These deficiencies create an unsafe sleeping environment that could lead to serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Joyful Journeys for a refund.

Company contact

Joyful Journeys at email: joyfuljourneysrecalls@myjoyfuljourneys.com or online at https://myjoyfuljourneys.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

PNW Components recalls 1,200 bike pedals for crash hazard

Cyclists should stop using Loam Pedal Gen 2 due to axle cracking and get free replacements.

Pedal axles can crack and detach, creating a fall risk

1,200 Loam Pedal Gen 2 units affected, sold June–November 2025

Riders should stop using pedals and request free replacements

PNW Components is recalling 1,200 Loam Pedal Gen 2 aluminum alloy bicycle pedals after reports of axle cracking and pedal detachment. The affected pedals have the “Tectonic” logo and were sold in several colors at bike dealers and online retailers.

The hazard

The pedal axle can crack, causing the pedal to detach from the crank and increasing the risk of a fall and possible injury. Four incidents of axle failure have been reported, but no injuries.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pedals immediately and contact PNW Components for a free replacement.

Company contact

PNW Components, Inc. at 833-902-3381 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at info@pnwcomponents.com or online at https://www.pnwcomponents.com/pages/voluntary-recall-loam-pedal-gen-2 or www.pnwcomponents.com and click the Recall link in the footer.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Isla Rae charger recall for thousands over fire risk

Shoppers at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls should stop using these wireless chargers and get a refund.

Chargers can explode and cause fire or burn hazards

About 13,200 units affected, sold nationwide June 2024–November 2025

Consumers should stop use immediately and request a refund

Isla Rae brand magnetic wireless chargers, sold at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, are being recalled due to a risk of explosion leading to fire and burn hazards. About 13,200 units in the U.S. and an additional 7,000 in Canada are included in the recall.

The hazard

The chargers can explode while in use, posing significant fire and burn dangers. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using these wireless chargers and contact the retailer for a refund.

Company contact

TJX toll-free at 888-256-1564 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email to powerbank@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/powerbank for more information. Marshalls: https://m.marshalls.com/us/m/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or Marshalls.com ("Product Recalls" link). T.J. Maxx: https://m.tjmaxx.tjx.com/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or TJmaxx.com ("Product Recalls" link).

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Kori Gey water toy kit recall for deadly battery hazard

Parents should stop using these toy kits due to button cell battery ingestion risk and request a refund.

Battery compartment allows child access, risking serious injury or death

2,240 toy kits sold on Amazon from March to July 2025

Stop use and contact Qaniy for a refund

Qaniy is recalling Kori Gey-branded water elf toy kits due to a deadly risk of battery ingestion. The toy’s LED light uses a button cell battery that can be easily accessed by children.

The hazard

The battery compartment in the toy violates mandatory standards, allowing children to access and swallow button cell batteries. Ingested batteries can cause severe internal injuries, chemical burns or be fatal.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy kits and contact Qaniy for a refund.

Company contact

Qaniy by email at changshaaoyuan@outlook.com

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Findriver and Weeksome recall pounding toys for magnet hazard

Parents should stop use and request a refund due to dangerous magnets that can detach and be swallowed.

Magnets can detach and pose life-threatening ingestion hazard to children

About 3,500 Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game units sold June–September 2025

Immediate stop-use and refund recommended

Shenzhen Haichuan International Travel Service Co., Ltd., dba Findriver and Weeksome, is recalling the Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game sold on Amazon. Small, high-powered magnets in the toy can detach and be swallowed by children.

The hazard

Detached magnets can cause serious injuries, intestinal blockages, blood poisoning or even death if swallowed, especially if multiple magnets attract inside the digestive tract.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pounding toys and email for a refund.

Company contact

Email at Findriverpoundingtoysrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

YOLAAH bed rail recall for adult entrapment risk

Consumers should stop using these bed rails and contact YOLAAH for a refund due to asphyxiation hazard.

Bed rails can trap users, risking serious injury or death by asphyxiation

About 14,250 YOLAAH BR-01 bed rails sold September–October 2025

Stop use immediately and request a refund

Guangzhou Aowei Technology Co., Ltd. is recalling YOLAAH BR-01 bed rails for violating safety standards. Improper design can lead to deadly entrapment and the rails lack required warning labels.

The hazard

When attached to a bed, users can become trapped within the bed rail or between the rail and mattress, risking suffocation. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Company contact

Email YOLAAH at yolaahproductrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Vasicar dresser recall due to tip-over danger

Owners of Vasicar 18-drawer dressers should stop use and request a refund due to tip-over risks.

Dressers can tip over if not anchored, posing serious injury or death risk to children

About 4,155 units sold on Amazon from September to November 2025

Consumers should stop use and contact Vasicar for a refund

Shanghai Jingtin Technology Co., Ltd., dba Vasicar, is recalling 18-drawer dressers that fail to meet safety standards and may tip over if not secured. The recall covers about 4,155 dressers sold online.

The hazard

The dressers are unstable and pose a risk of tip-over and entrapment, which can cause serious injury or death to children. The product does not comply with the STURDY Act requirements.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the dresser and contact Vasicar for a refund.

Company contact

Vasicar via email at vasicarus2025@outlook.com.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Sangohe bed rail recall for adult entrapment and asphyxiation risk

Owners should stop using Sangohe bed rails and request a refund due to deadly entrapment danger.

Bed rails can entrap users, posing risk of asphyxiation or death

About 26,200 units sold online from August 2023 to October 2025

Stop use immediately and contact Sangohe for refund instructions

Zhongshan Biankang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., dba Sangohe, is recalling its adult portable bed rails due to violations of federal safety standards. The rails may entrap users, risking suffocation or death, and lack required warning labels.

The hazard

The recalled bed rails can trap users between the rail and mattress, creating a deadly asphyxiation hazard. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the Sangohe bed rails immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Company contact

Sangohe by email at SGHproductrecall@163.com, or online at https://commodechair.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Rattan dresser recall for tipping and entrapment risk

Stop using Rattan 6-drawer dressers and request a refund due to child safety hazards.

Dressers can tip over if not anchored, risking serious injury or death

About 870 model YD001 dressers sold on Amazon September–November 2025

Consumers should stop use and contact Rattan for a refund

Fuzhou Sunrise Creation Corporation Co., Ltd. is recalling Rattan 6-drawer dressers due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard. The products fail to meet the STURDY Act’s safety requirements.

The hazard

The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored, posing a serious risk of injury or death to children.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dresser and contact Rattan for a refund.

Company contact

Email Rattan at FUQARHYrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov

Good Bernie bed rails warning for deadly entrapment risk

Consumers must immediately stop using Good Bernie bed rails due to asphyxiation dangers and dispose of the product.

Bed rails violate safety standards and pose life-threatening entrapment hazard

About 5,115 products sold online from November 2023 to November 2025

Stop use immediately, dispose of rails, and do not resell

CPSC is warning consumers about the serious dangers posed by Good Bernie Bed Rails. The portable rails do not meet federal safety standards and can cause deadly entrapment and asphyxiation.

The hazard

If attached to a bed, users can become trapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the mattress. This poses a risk of suffocation or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately, dispose of them, and avoid selling or giving them away.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

Full details at CPSC.gov