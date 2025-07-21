Write a review
Consumer advocates call on Congress to preserve the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumer advocates urge Congress to maintain the CPSC's independence and resources to enhance product safety and effectively regulate hazards.

The agency needs tools, resources and people to carry on its work, the advocates say

  • 121 groups call on Congress to reject plan to fold CPSC into Health & Human Services

  • Advocates warn move could delay lifesaving safety actions and weaken oversight

  • Support grows for full funding of CPSC’s FY 2026 budget to protect American families

More than 120 consumer advocacy groups, including the National Consumers League, Consumer Reports, and the Consumer Federation of America, have sent a joint letter to congressional leaders urging them to preserve the independence of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)—the nation’s top watchdog for household product safety.

The groups are pushing back against a controversial proposal in the Biden administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget that would transfer CPSC operations to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The advocates say this shift would jeopardize consumer protections and create bureaucratic hurdles that delay critical safety actions.

“Product safety will likely be deprioritized,” the letter states, noting that HHS is already responsible for a wide range of programs—from public health emergencies to Medicaid administration—leaving little room for focused product safety enforcement.

Support for CPSC’s mission and budget

The consumer organizations are also calling on Congress to fully fund the CPSC’s original FY 2026 budget request, submitted on June 26, which was later rescinded in favor of the HHS transfer plan. The requested funds would allow the agency to:

  • Stop dangerous products at U.S. ports of entry

  • Strengthen enforcement of product safety laws

  • Conduct in-depth investigations of emerging hazards

  • Inform the public more effectively about safety risks

  • Modernize outdated technologies essential to its mission

“These resources and personnel will enable the CPSC to better protect American consumers and prevent injuries and deaths,” the letter reads.

Concerns about delays and bureaucracy

The coalition warns that housing the CPSC within HHS could lead to major delays in product recalls, investigations, and public warnings. Under the proposed structure, safety actions might require additional review and approval from both the HHS Secretary and the Office of Management and Budget, potentially stalling decisions by months or even years.

“The additional layers of bureaucracy will lead to less effective and efficient governance of household product safety,” the advocates argue.

CPSC’s current independent structure allows it to act swiftly and decisively when unsafe products—such as defective electronics, flammable furnishings, or toxic children’s toys—pose a risk to the public. Diluting that independence, the advocates warn, could cost lives.

Broad coalition seeks to keep CPSC independent

The letter was signed by 121 stakeholders, including national consumer rights groups, public health organizations, product safety researchers, and community advocates—all united in defense of an independent and bipartisan CPSC.

They argue that the commission’s narrow focus and specialized expertise have been key to preventing thousands of injuries and fatalities each year—and that moving it under the vast umbrella of HHS would severely compromise its effectiveness.

As Congress begins budget negotiations for FY 2026, the fate of the CPSC—and its ability to safeguard Americans from hazardous products—hangs in the balance.

A copy of the letter can be found HERE

A video of victims’ parents advocating to protect the CPSC can be found HERE

