Consumer advocates call on Congress to preserve the Consumer Product Safety Commission

121 groups call on Congress to reject plan to fold CPSC into Health & Human Services

Advocates warn move could delay lifesaving safety actions and weaken oversight

Support grows for full funding of CPSC’s FY 2026 budget to protect American families

More than 120 consumer advocacy groups, including the National Consumers League, Consumer Reports, and the Consumer Federation of America, have sent a joint letter to congressional leaders urging them to preserve the independence of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)—the nation’s top watchdog for household product safety.

The groups are pushing back against a controversial proposal in the Biden administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget that would transfer CPSC operations to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The advocates say this shift would jeopardize consumer protections and create bureaucratic hurdles that delay critical safety actions.

“Product safety will likely be deprioritized,” the letter states, noting that HHS is already responsible for a wide range of programs—from public health emergencies to Medicaid administration—leaving little room for focused product safety enforcement.

Support for CPSC’s mission and budget

The consumer organizations are also calling on Congress to fully fund the CPSC’s original FY 2026 budget request, submitted on June 26, which was later rescinded in favor of the HHS transfer plan. The requested funds would allow the agency to:

Stop dangerous products at U.S. ports of entry

Strengthen enforcement of product safety laws

Conduct in-depth investigations of emerging hazards

Inform the public more effectively about safety risks

Modernize outdated technologies essential to its mission

“These resources and personnel will enable the CPSC to better protect American consumers and prevent injuries and deaths,” the letter reads.

Concerns about delays and bureaucracy

The coalition warns that housing the CPSC within HHS could lead to major delays in product recalls, investigations, and public warnings. Under the proposed structure, safety actions might require additional review and approval from both the HHS Secretary and the Office of Management and Budget, potentially stalling decisions by months or even years.

“The additional layers of bureaucracy will lead to less effective and efficient governance of household product safety,” the advocates argue.

CPSC’s current independent structure allows it to act swiftly and decisively when unsafe products—such as defective electronics, flammable furnishings, or toxic children’s toys—pose a risk to the public. Diluting that independence, the advocates warn, could cost lives.

Broad coalition seeks to keep CPSC independent

The letter was signed by 121 stakeholders, including national consumer rights groups, public health organizations, product safety researchers, and community advocates—all united in defense of an independent and bipartisan CPSC.

They argue that the commission’s narrow focus and specialized expertise have been key to preventing thousands of injuries and fatalities each year—and that moving it under the vast umbrella of HHS would severely compromise its effectiveness.

As Congress begins budget negotiations for FY 2026, the fate of the CPSC—and its ability to safeguard Americans from hazardous products—hangs in the balance.

A copy of the letter can be found HERE

A video of victims’ parents advocating to protect the CPSC can be found HERE

Letter cosigners:

National Consumers League

Consumer Federation of America

Consumer Reports

Access Ready Inc.

Action on Smoking and Health

Aden Lamps Foundation

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

Aging Life Care Association

America Walks

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Pediatrics, Arizona Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Arkansas Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Delaware Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Florida Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Georgia Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Idaho Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, New York Chapter 2

American Academy of Pediatrics, New York Chapter 3

American Academy of Pediatrics, Pennsylvania Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Virginia Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, Washington D.C. Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics, West Virginia Chapter

Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota

Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

Bicycle Colorado

Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute

Bike Cleveland

Bike LA

Bike Pittsburgh

BikeWalkKC

BikeWalkNC

BioInjury, LLC

California Bicycle Coalition

Center for Auto Safety

Center for Digital Democracy

Center for Economic Integrity

Center for Economic Justice

Center for Justice & Democracy

Center for Pet Safety

Child Care Aware of Virginia

Claire Bear Foundation

Consumer Action

Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety

Cribs for Kids

Derrick Stone Safe Sleep

Detroit Greenways Coalition

Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund

Earth Ethics, Inc.

Epilepsy Foundation of America

Families for Safe Streets

First Candle

Food Empowerment Project

Government Information Watch

Green America

Hawai’i Bicycling League

Healthy Babies Bright Futures

HealthyWomen

Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corp.

Housing and Economic Rights Advocates

Just Strategy

Keeping Babies Safe

Kids and Car Safety

League of American Bicyclists

Living Streets Alliance

Local Motion

Main Street Academies

Maine People’s Alliance

Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition

Missourians for Responsible Transportation

Napa County Bicycle Coalition

National Bicycle Dealers Association

National Center for Health Research

National Center for Healthy Housing

National Coalition for Safer Roads

National Drowning Prevention Alliance

National Safety Council

Oregon Consumer Justice

Oregon Consumer League

Parents Against Tip-Overs

PediMom LLC

People Power United

Pool and Hot Tub Alliance

Responsible Sourcing Network

Ride Illinois

Safe Infant Sleep

Safe Kids Worldwide

Safety Research & Strategies

Sciencecorps

Shepard’s Watch

Stop Drowning Now

StopDistractions.org

That Water Bead Lady

The National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI)

The Wisconsin Bike Federation

Together We Thrive, Inc.

Trailnet

Truck Safety Coalition

U.S. Public Interest Research Group

U.S. Swim School Association

United States Swim School Association

Unleaded Kids

Virginia Citizens Consumer Council

Washington Area Bicyclist Association

West Virginia Citizen Action Group

Women in Fire

Justin Raphael, Product Safety Advocate

Kelli Schweigart, Product Safety Advocate

Kristina Knapp, Product Safety Advocate

Mary Jagim, Product Safety Advocate

Mayra Romero-Ferman, Product Safety Advocate

Melissa Wandall, Product Safety Advocate

Michael Haggard, Product Safety Advocate

Nina Batista, Product Safety Advocate

Pamela Gilbert, Product Safety Advocate

Paul Susca, Product Safety Advocate

Sandeep Khatua, Product Safety Advocate

Sara Thompson, Parent Advocate

Sofia Diaz, Product Safety Advocate

Stephen Hargarten MD MPH, Product Safety Advocate

Taylor Bethard, Parent Advocate