Consumer advocates call on Congress to preserve the Consumer Product Safety Commission

121 groups call on Congress to reject plan to fold CPSC into Health & Human Services
Advocates warn move could delay lifesaving safety actions and weaken oversight
Support grows for full funding of CPSC’s FY 2026 budget to protect American families
More than 120 consumer advocacy groups, including the National Consumers League, Consumer Reports, and the Consumer Federation of America, have sent a joint letter to congressional leaders urging them to preserve the independence of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)—the nation’s top watchdog for household product safety.
The groups are pushing back against a controversial proposal in the Biden administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget that would transfer CPSC operations to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The advocates say this shift would jeopardize consumer protections and create bureaucratic hurdles that delay critical safety actions.
“Product safety will likely be deprioritized,” the letter states, noting that HHS is already responsible for a wide range of programs—from public health emergencies to Medicaid administration—leaving little room for focused product safety enforcement.
Support for CPSC’s mission and budget
The consumer organizations are also calling on Congress to fully fund the CPSC’s original FY 2026 budget request, submitted on June 26, which was later rescinded in favor of the HHS transfer plan. The requested funds would allow the agency to:
Stop dangerous products at U.S. ports of entry
Strengthen enforcement of product safety laws
Conduct in-depth investigations of emerging hazards
Inform the public more effectively about safety risks
Modernize outdated technologies essential to its mission
“These resources and personnel will enable the CPSC to better protect American consumers and prevent injuries and deaths,” the letter reads.
Concerns about delays and bureaucracy
The coalition warns that housing the CPSC within HHS could lead to major delays in product recalls, investigations, and public warnings. Under the proposed structure, safety actions might require additional review and approval from both the HHS Secretary and the Office of Management and Budget, potentially stalling decisions by months or even years.
“The additional layers of bureaucracy will lead to less effective and efficient governance of household product safety,” the advocates argue.
CPSC’s current independent structure allows it to act swiftly and decisively when unsafe products—such as defective electronics, flammable furnishings, or toxic children’s toys—pose a risk to the public. Diluting that independence, the advocates warn, could cost lives.
Broad coalition seeks to keep CPSC independent
The letter was signed by 121 stakeholders, including national consumer rights groups, public health organizations, product safety researchers, and community advocates—all united in defense of an independent and bipartisan CPSC.
They argue that the commission’s narrow focus and specialized expertise have been key to preventing thousands of injuries and fatalities each year—and that moving it under the vast umbrella of HHS would severely compromise its effectiveness.
As Congress begins budget negotiations for FY 2026, the fate of the CPSC—and its ability to safeguard Americans from hazardous products—hangs in the balance.
A copy of the letter can be found HERE
A video of victims’ parents advocating to protect the CPSC can be found HERE
Letter cosigners:
National Consumers League
Consumer Federation of America
Consumer Reports
Access Ready Inc.
Action on Smoking and Health
Aden Lamps Foundation
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
Aging Life Care Association
America Walks
American Academy of Pediatrics
American Academy of Pediatrics, Arizona Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Arkansas Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Delaware Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Florida Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Georgia Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Idaho Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, New York Chapter 2
American Academy of Pediatrics, New York Chapter 3
American Academy of Pediatrics, Pennsylvania Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Virginia Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, Washington D.C. Chapter
American Academy of Pediatrics, West Virginia Chapter
Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota
Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia
Bicycle Colorado
Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute
Bike Cleveland
Bike LA
Bike Pittsburgh
BikeWalkKC
BikeWalkNC
BioInjury, LLC
California Bicycle Coalition
Center for Auto Safety
Center for Digital Democracy
Center for Economic Integrity
Center for Economic Justice
Center for Justice & Democracy
Center for Pet Safety
Child Care Aware of Virginia
Claire Bear Foundation
Consumer Action
Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety
Cribs for Kids
Derrick Stone Safe Sleep
Detroit Greenways Coalition
Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund
Earth Ethics, Inc.
Epilepsy Foundation of America
Families for Safe Streets
First Candle
Food Empowerment Project
Government Information Watch
Green America
Hawai’i Bicycling League
Healthy Babies Bright Futures
HealthyWomen
Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corp.
Housing and Economic Rights Advocates
Just Strategy
Keeping Babies Safe
Kids and Car Safety
League of American Bicyclists
Living Streets Alliance
Local Motion
Main Street Academies
Maine People’s Alliance
Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition
Missourians for Responsible Transportation
Napa County Bicycle Coalition
National Bicycle Dealers Association
National Center for Health Research
National Center for Healthy Housing
National Coalition for Safer Roads
National Drowning Prevention Alliance
National Safety Council
Oregon Consumer Justice
Oregon Consumer League
Parents Against Tip-Overs
PediMom LLC
People Power United
Pool and Hot Tub Alliance
Responsible Sourcing Network
Ride Illinois
Safe Infant Sleep
Safe Kids Worldwide
Safety Research & Strategies
Sciencecorps
Shepard’s Watch
Stop Drowning Now
StopDistractions.org
That Water Bead Lady
The National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association
The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI)
The Wisconsin Bike Federation
Together We Thrive, Inc.
Trailnet
Truck Safety Coalition
U.S. Public Interest Research Group
U.S. Swim School Association
United States Swim School Association
Unleaded Kids
Virginia Citizens Consumer Council
Washington Area Bicyclist Association
West Virginia Citizen Action Group
Women in Fire
Justin Raphael, Product Safety Advocate
Kelli Schweigart, Product Safety Advocate
Kristina Knapp, Product Safety Advocate
Mary Jagim, Product Safety Advocate
Mayra Romero-Ferman, Product Safety Advocate
Melissa Wandall, Product Safety Advocate
Michael Haggard, Product Safety Advocate
Nina Batista, Product Safety Advocate
Pamela Gilbert, Product Safety Advocate
Paul Susca, Product Safety Advocate
Sandeep Khatua, Product Safety Advocate
Sara Thompson, Parent Advocate
Sofia Diaz, Product Safety Advocate
Stephen Hargarten MD MPH, Product Safety Advocate
Taylor Bethard, Parent Advocate