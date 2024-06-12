Classic Delight recalls sandwiches, burgers over listeria contamination

Classic Delight is recalling pre-packaged sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.

The Ohio-based food maker, which supplies to grocery stores, vending machines and school lunches, is recalling 25 different sandwiches or burgers shipped to Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, Classic Delight said Tuesday.

The products, including beef, chicken, turkey, ham and egg, were made between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024.

This is Classic Delight's first recall, according to the FDA's database. Classic Delight has halted production of the products until an investigation into the source of the contamination is completed.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may only suffer less serious symptoms, including fever, nausea and diarrhea.

What to do

Shoppers who bought the products should discard them or return them for a refund. Classic Delight can be reached at its consumer hotline at +1-(419)-300-3202, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time or via email at info@classicdelight.com.