Chick-fil-A's reign is over: Here's the new king of fast food

There's a new fast food king: Jersey Mike's ended Chick-fil-A's 11-year reign atop the ACSI rankings, thanks to strong marks for freshness, consistency, and value.

Chick-fil-A still dominates chicken: While it lost the overall title, Chick-fil-A remains America's highest-rated chicken chain.

Diners want more than low prices: Customers increasingly reward restaurants that deliver quality food, accurate orders, and a consistently good experience.

For the first time in more than a decade, Chick-fil-A is no longer America's highest-rated fast food chain.

According to the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), sandwich chain Jersey Mike's has claimed the top spot, ending Chick-fil-A's impressive 11-year run at number one.

The rankings are based on feedback from more than 16,000 restaurant customers nationwide and offer a fascinating look at what matters most to diners right now.

Why Jersey Mike's came out on top

Jersey Mike's earned an ACSI score of 84 out of 100, narrowly edging Chick-fil-A's score of 83.

According to the report, the things that diners valued the most were consistency, reliability, freshness, and overall value. These were all valued higher than just chasing the lowest price for a meal.

This trend definitely appears to have worked in Jersey Mike's favor. On a personal note, when grabbing a sandwich from Jersey Mike’s, my “freshness meter” definitely rises when I see the employee slice the meat and cheese for my sandwich right in front of me.

The chain has also been expanding rapidly, adding hundreds of new locations while surpassing $4 billion in annual sales.

For consumers, the clear takeaway is that restaurants who consistently deliver a quality experience are winning customer loyalty, even as food prices remain high.

What happened to Chick-fil-A?

Before Chick-fil-A fans start to panic, the chain is still performing exceptionally well on all metrics. While it lost the overall crown, Chick-fil-A remains the top-rated chicken chain in America.

The chicken category rankings were:

Chick-fil-A KFC Raising Cane's Wingstop Popeyes

In other words, customers still love themselves some Chick-fil-A, just not on Sundays. Jersey Mike's simply managed to earn slightly higher marks overall this year to take the crown.

Some surprising category winners

Several of the results may surprise fast food diners.

In the burger category, Burger King and Culver's topped the list, while McDonald's failed to crack the top five.

Specifically, the top burger chains were:

Burger King Culver's Sonic Wendy's Five Guys

You may notice that In-N-Out Burger is missing from the list. That's likely because the California-based chain still operates primarily in the western U.S. and isn't as nationally distributed as many of the brands included in the survey. Had it been eligible, it's hard to imagine it wouldn't have been a contender near the top of the burger rankings.

For pizza lovers, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut tied for first place, ahead of Domino's.

And in the coffee category, Starbucks remained the clear leader.

What diners care about the most

The report found that food quality, order accuracy, and employee friendliness continue to drive customer satisfaction more than anything else.

Digital ordering and tech innovation also played a larger role this year. Customer satisfaction with restaurant mobile apps improved significantly, suggesting chains are getting better at online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery experiences.

That's definitely good news for consumers who increasingly order through apps rather than standing in line.

Smart tips for getting the best fast food experience

Don't focus solely on price. The highest-rated chains earned strong marks because customers felt they received good value, not necessarily because they were the cheapest.

Use restaurant apps. Most major chains now offer exclusive coupons, loyalty rewards, and personalized offers through their mobile apps.

Check category winners. If you're craving a burger, sandwich, pizza, or chicken meal, these rankings can help point you toward chains that consistently satisfy customers.