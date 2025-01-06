Cheese recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Abbey Specialty Foods is recalling Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz product and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz product because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products are listed below:

Item# Description Batch# Lot# Sell by Date UPC GTIN 28472 Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 8/5.2 oz 24192 1113880 6/2/2025 797776045730 73585016606300 28473 Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 8/5.2 oz 24175 1113881 6/2/2025 797776045778 73585017737300

You can identify these by reviewing batch number, UPC and by sell by date on the back label of the product. These products had limited distribution in the United States and were sold in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio and Colorado. The few distributors and retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible health risk and have removed the products from their shelves.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to the consumption of these products.

What to do

The recall was initiated after our supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD. notified Abbey Specialty Foods they were recalling these products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Consumers who have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Abbey Specialty Foods at 862-210-8150 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Time or email info@abbeyspeciatly.com.