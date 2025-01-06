Cheese recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Abbey Specialty Foods is recalling Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz product and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz product because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The affected products are listed below:
Item#
Description
Batch#
Lot#
Sell by Date
UPC
GTIN
28472
Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 8/5.2 oz
24192
1113880
6/2/2025
797776045730
73585016606300
28473
Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 8/5.2 oz
24175
1113881
6/2/2025
797776045778
73585017737300
You can identify these by reviewing batch number, UPC and by sell by date on the back label of the product. These products had limited distribution in the United States and were sold in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio and Colorado. The few distributors and retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible health risk and have removed the products from their shelves.
To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to the consumption of these products.
What to do
The recall was initiated after our supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD. notified Abbey Specialty Foods they were recalling these products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Consumers who have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Abbey Specialty Foods at 862-210-8150 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Time or email info@abbeyspeciatly.com.