Cable bills now nearly as expensive as electricity

U.S. households with cable or satellite service pay a median of $125 a month, or $1,500 a year.

That is only $4 less than the median monthly electric bill, according to an analysis of actual bill payments.

Costs vary widely by location, with median annual bills exceeding $2,400 in some cities.

Americans may be watching less traditional television, but many are still paying a hefty price for it.

U.S. households with cable or satellite service pay a median of $125 a month, according to the 2026 doxoINSIGHTS U.S. Cable & Satellite Report. That works out to $1,500 a year—and is only $4 less than the median household electric bill of $129 a month.

The report estimates that 74% of U.S. households pay a cable or satellite bill, creating a market worth approximately $172 billion annually.

“This is one of those bills that quietly became a big one,” Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo, said in announcing the findings. He noted that television expenses can increase a few dollars at a time until they rival the cost of an essential service such as electricity.

The report is based on aggregated bill-payment data from more than 10 million consumers.

Doxo said its data cover more than 120,000 billers and 97% of U.S. ZIP codes.

Bills remain high despite cord-cutting

The size of the typical bill is notable because traditional pay-TV providers have continued to lose subscribers.

DISH and Sling ended the second quarter with a combined 6.4 million subscribers after losing 241,000 customers, according to figures cited in the report. Comcast lost 280,000 video customers, reducing its total to 10.7 million, while Charter lost 21,000 and finished the quarter with 12.5 million.

But those declines have not necessarily translated into lower bills for the households that remain. Cable and satellite packages may include equipment rentals, regional sports fees, broadcast television charges and other costs beyond the advertised base price.

Some bills may also include bundled internet, telephone or premium services, depending on how the provider categorizes and collects the payment. Consumers comparing their bills with the report’s $125 median should examine which services are included.

Where consumers pay the most

Vermont had the highest median annual cable and satellite bill among the states, at $1,980. It was followed closely by South Carolina at $1,962.

The five most expensive states were:

Vermont: $1,980 a year

South Carolina: $1,962

Delaware: $1,912

Nebraska: $1,910

Rhode Island: $1,800

Costs were even higher in some large cities. Louisville, Kentucky, topped the list with a median annual bill of $2,439, equivalent to more than $200 a month.

Kansas City, Missouri, followed at $2,270, while Miami households paid a median of $2,244. Denver and Omaha rounded out the five most expensive large cities, with annual bills of $2,137 and $2,134, respectively.

How to lower the bill

Unlike electricity, cable and satellite service is generally an optional expense, giving consumers more room to cut costs.

Households can begin by reviewing their bills for equipment, channels or premium services they no longer use. Calling the provider to request a lower rate may also produce promotional pricing, although consumers should ask when the discount expires.

Other options include switching to a smaller channel package, returning extra cable boxes or eliminating traditional television service in favor of an antenna or selected streaming platforms.

However, streaming is not automatically cheaper. Subscribing to several services can quickly recreate a cable-size bill, especially after recent price increases. Consumers should compare the total monthly cost—including internet service—before cutting the cord.

The report suggests that cable may deserve the same level of scrutiny consumers give insurance, wireless service and other recurring bills. At $1,500 a year, even a modest reduction could produce meaningful savings in a household budget.