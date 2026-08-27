Speed cameras are spreading on U.S. roads — and generating millions in fines

Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., permit speed cameras, although their use is often limited to school zones, dangerous streets or highway work zones

New York’s highway work-zone cameras collected about $28 million through 2025, while Washington, D.C.’s broader camera system generates far more

No federal agency tracks nationwide camera revenue, making it impossible to determine exactly how much motorists pay each year

Lately, you don’t need as many police officers to generate fines from speeding tickets.

While Flock cameras that record license plate numbers have sparked a backlash, the smaller deployment of radar-based cameras that automatically generate speeding tickets, are not as much part of the public conversation.

In fact, speed cameras are not yet a routine fixture along most open stretches of interstate highway. Instead, they are concentrated in cities, school zones, high-crash areas and highway construction zones. State laws vary widely, with some states embracing automated enforcement and others banning it.

As of the latest nationwide review, 19 states and the District of Columbia have laws permitting speed cameras. Ten states prohibit them, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Some states without a broad law nevertheless allow cameras in specific communities or under limited pilot programs.

The result is a patchwork that can be confusing for travelers. A driver may pass through several states without seeing a speed camera, then enter a highway work zone where mobile equipment automatically records vehicles traveling above the enforcement threshold.

Highway cameras remain concentrated in work zones

New York is among the states that have expanded automated enforcement on major highways. Its mobile cameras operate in active work zones on interstates, parkways and other controlled-access roads.

Between the program’s launch in April 2023 and the end of 2025, New York deployed mobile enforcement units more than 9,100 times and issued over 600,000 notices, according to the state’s 2026 program report.

The cameras recorded drivers traveling more than 10 mph above the posted limit. A first violation carries a $50 penalty, with higher fines for repeat offenses.

New York collected approximately $28.2 million through the end of 2025. After roughly $16.1 million in expenses, the program had produced cumulative net revenue of approximately $12.4 million.

State law requires at least 60% of net proceeds, after administrative expenses, to fund new work-zone safety projects.

Federal transportation officials support properly administered speed-camera programs as a way to reduce crashes. The Federal Highway Administration cites evidence from Pennsylvania showing a 38% reduction in speeding and reductions of 15% to 50% in work-zone crashes after automated enforcement was introduced.

Cities can collect much larger sums

Urban camera networks can produce far more revenue because they operate at numerous locations throughout the year.

Washington, D.C., has one of the largest automated traffic-enforcement systems in the country. It operates more than 200 stationary speed cameras, along with cameras that detect red-light, stop-sign and bus-lane violations.

Total District revenue from all types of automated traffic cameras ranged from approximately $140 million to $267 million annually between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, according to the office of D.C.’s chief financial officer, as reported by the Washington Post. Those totals should not be attributed solely to speed cameras.

Smaller cities have also reported significant collections. Middletown, Conn., issued about 86,700 speed-camera citations totaling $5.4 million during its first nine months. The city collected approximately $3.5 million and retained about $2.5 million after expenses.

No national revenue figure exists

Despite the large sums, there is no reliable national estimate of how much speed cameras collect.

Programs are administered by individual states, cities and counties. Some report the face value of tickets, while others report only collected fines or net proceeds after paying camera vendors and administrative costs. Combining speed-camera and red-light-camera revenue can make comparisons even more difficult.

Taken together, available reports suggest automated speed cameras generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually. But any precise nationwide estimate should not be viewed as reliable.

For consumers, the safest approach is to watch carefully for posted warnings, especially around schools and construction zones. Most programs issue civil penalties to the vehicle’s registered owner, and a ticket may not add points to a driver’s license. However, ignoring it can lead to late fees, collection efforts or difficulty renewing a vehicle registration, depending on state law.