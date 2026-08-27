Watching the NFL is getting expensive — here's how to avoid paying for every streaming service

NFL streaming costs add up fast: The average fan could spend about $157 to catch all of their team’s premium games this season.

Check your schedule before subscribing: Some teams have few or no premium games, so you may only need a service for a month.

Use free TV and what you already have: An antenna, existing subscriptions, and strategic cancellations can keep football costs down.

Remember when watching football meant turning on the TV and figuring out whether the game was on CBS, FOX, or NBC?

Those days aren't completely gone. But watching the NFL in 2026 can also mean figuring out whether you need ESPN, Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock, NFL+, or NFL Sunday Ticket.

And trying to get everything can get expensive fast.

A new analysis by All About Cookies looked at the 2026 schedules for all 32 NFL teams and calculated what fans could pay to follow their favorite team.

The researchers found 43 of the NFL's 272 regular-season games (about 16%) require most viewers to have access to a paid cable channel or streaming service. The average fan would spend about $157 in subscription fees to watch all of their team's premium games for the season.

But that's just the average.

Fans of the Packers, Rams, Broncos, Bills, Bears, and 49ers could spend more than $215 on season-long subscriptions to see all of their team's premium games.

Here's how to watch without letting football tackle your budget.

1. Start with your team's schedule — not a pile of subscriptions

This is probably the easiest way to overspend.

Don't subscribe to Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, and ESPN in September simply because each platform carries NFL games.

First, take a close look at your team's schedule. All About Cookies found that the Rams and Packers each have five premium games, while several teams have none. Teams that have none include the Dolphins, Raiders, Jets, Cardinals, and Titans.

Also, you might discover that your team doesn't appear on a particular service until November or December. If that’s the case, why pay for it in September?

2. Subscribe for the game, then cancel

This is where you can potentially save quite a bit.

If your team has one Netflix game in December, you probably don't need Netflix for the entire four-month NFL season just for football. The same logic applies to Peacock or NFL+.

All About Cookies calculated both the cost of maintaining subscriptions throughout the season and the cost of subscribing only during months when a team's games actually appear on a particular service. Depending on the team, the price difference can be significant.

Also, always use free trials strategically. If a service offers a legitimate free trial, save it for the week your team actually plays there rather than burning it before the season starts.

Pro tip: As soon as you subscribe for a specific game, consider turning off auto-renewal. In many cases you'll retain access through the end of the billing period without having to remember to cancel days or weeks later.

3. Don't overlook free TV

Here's the part that gets lost in all the streaming confusion: Remember that most NFL games are still available on broadcast television.

Specifically, local CBS and FOX affiliates carry a large portion of Sunday games, while NBC carries Sunday Night Football.

If you’re a curd-cutter, an inexpensive indoor digital TV antenna can potentially give you access to local broadcast stations without another monthly subscription, depending on the reception where you live.

The NFL also has an online tool that lets you enter your location and see where games are available.

Pro tip: Before paying for a streaming service just to get CBS, FOX, or NBC, check whether you can receive the station over-the-air, at home, via a digital TV antenna. I’m a huge fan of the FCC’s DTV Reception Map, as you just enter your address and it tells you what digital channels you’ll get over-the-air for free.

4. Understand what Sunday Ticket doesn't include

This one can produce an expensive surprise. NFL Sunday Ticket is designed primarily for out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and FOX. It’s important to realize it does not automatically give you every NFL game.

You’re often going to need more than Sunday Ticket to watch all of your favorite team’s games. Namely, with a few team exceptions, you’ll need ESPN, Prime Video, Netflix, and Peacock.

That's important because Sunday Ticket itself isn't cheap.

All About Cookies calculated that someone trying to watch essentially every NFL game could spend $737.83 as a new subscriber, while a returning customer could approach $920.83, once Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV, and the additional streaming services are included.

Pro tip: Sunday Ticket makes the most sense mainly for fans who live outside their favorite team's TV market. If you follow your hometown team, check how many games you already get locally before spending hundreds of dollars.

5. Check the subscriptions you're already paying for

Before adding anything, take an inventory of what you’re currently paying for.

Do you already have Amazon Prime? Prime Video's Thursday Night Football games may already be covered.

Already subscribe to Netflix? Its four exclusive NFL games don't create an additional football expense for you.

Have cable or a live-TV streaming package that includes ESPN? You may already have Monday Night Football.

And check your wireless, internet, and other memberships for streaming perks before buying Sunday Ticket or another service separately.

One more reason to check prices right before kickoff

Streaming prices can change quickly. In fact, some numbers in the study were based on July pricing and have already moved.

Peacock raised its Premium plan to $12.99 per month on August 18, while ESPN announced that its Unlimited streaming plan will increase from $29.99 to $31.99 per month beginning September 17.

So don't assume a price you saw earlier this summer is still what you'll pay.

Pro tip: Once we get past week 18 of the NFL season, watch out for the postseason reset. Your regular-season streaming setup may not cover every playoff game. It’s smart to reevaluate your subscriptions when the postseason begins rather than dropping a bunch of money to renew everything.