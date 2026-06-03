Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread recalled over Salmonella risk

Champion Foods has recalled certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread because of potential Salmonella contamination linked to a recalled milk powder ingredient.

The affected frozen products were sold nationwide through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger and Publix.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products and to return or discard them.

Champion Foods LLC has issued a recall for certain batches of its Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread after learning that an ingredient used in the product may be contaminated with Salmonella

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported the recall on its website. It appears to be another case in which a contaminated ingredient has spread through the supply chain.

The New Boston, Michigan-based company said the recall was prompted by a separate recall involving milk powder supplied by California Dairies Inc. The milk powder was used in a seasoning blend incorporated into the cheese bread's sauce.

Although routine testing of the seasoning blend showed no positive results for Salmonella, Champion Foods said it initiated the recall as a precautionary measure.

The recall applies to specific lots of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread sold in both single-pack and two-pack formats. Affected products can be identified by their UPC codes and sell-by dates printed in black within the cheese bread image on the front of the package.

Product Name UPC Code Sell By Dates Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Single Pack 8 70375 00511 1 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027,

2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027,

3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027,

3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027,

4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027 Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

2 Pack 8 70375 00509 8 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027,

2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027,

3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027

Nationwide distribution

The products were distributed nationwide through a wide range of retailers, including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Food City, and other grocery chains.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread beyond the intestinal tract and cause more severe illness.

Champion Foods said it has received no reports of illnesses or injuries associated with the recalled products. Consumers who purchased affected packages are advised not to consume them and should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase.

The recall is one of several food safety actions tied to California Dairies' milk powder recall, which has led to recalls involving multiple food brands and products nationwide.