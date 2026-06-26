Before your college student signs anything, teach them these consumer survival skills

Don't stop at the first search result: Before making financial decisions, experts say students should check reviews, recurring complaints, and company responses.

Read the fine print: Review leases, bank accounts, and job offers carefully to spot hidden fees and potential scams.

Pause before you commit: A few minutes of research can help students avoid scams, costly mistakes, and buyer's remorse.

For many incoming college students, back-to-school season is about more than buying dorm supplies and textbooks.

It is also the first time they may be making bigger real-world decisions on their own. Opening a bank account. Signing an apartment lease. Applying for a part-time job. Buying used furniture from a website they have never used before.

And increasingly, many students are making those decisions after a quick online search or an AI-generated summary. That can be a useful starting point. But it should be just that – a place to start.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with online trust expert Taylor Cunningham, vice president of U.S. Marketing at Trustpilot, who said, “AI search summaries and top search results are actually great for a quick overview and are a great starting point – but they shouldn’t be the end of the process.”

Her advice comes as millions of students prepare for college life and the major financial choices that often come with it.

Why the first search result is not enough

Growing up in a digital age, students today are used to fast answers. That works fine when they are comparing dorm lamps or looking up a campus map. But it can be risky when they are choosing a bank, signing a lease, accepting a job offer, or hiring a service.

A top search result does not automatically mean a company has great customer service. An AI summary may leave out complaints about hidden fees, bad cancellation policies, slow refunds, or poor support.

Cunningham said students should treat search results as step one, not the final answer. “To protect yourself, keep going past the initial AI snapshot,” she said.

One smart move is to use AI for a second round of research. Instead of only asking for “best student checking accounts” or “best moving companies near me,” students can ask more specific questions like:

“What red flags come up in reviews for this company?”

“What complaints do customers have about this bank?”

“Are there common issues with hidden fees or cancellations?”

That extra step can reveal problems that a polished company website may not mention.

Use reviews to spot patterns, not just ratings

One mistake students make is looking only at the star rating and ignoring the details within the reviews.

A company with a decent overall rating may still have repeated complaints about one specific issue. Maybe customers love the product but hate the return process. Maybe the bank has good app reviews but repeated complaints about account fees. Maybe the apartment complex looks nice online but has a pattern of maintenance problems.

Reviews are most useful when students look for patterns.

Before committing to a company, students should check third-party review sites and pay attention to both positive and negative feedback.

Cunningham specifically recommends looking at review recency, review variety, and the topics that keep showing up. A lack of recent reviews can be a warning sign. So can a page that has only glowing feedback and no critical reviews at all.

Students should also compare the four- and five-star reviews with the one- and two-star reviews. If the same complaints show up repeatedly, there is a good chance future customers may run into the same issue.

Watch how the company responds

Reviews do not just show what customers are currently saying. They also show how a business handles problems and that matters a lot.

For example, if a company ignores complaints, gives canned responses, or becomes defensive, students should definitely pay attention. A business that handles public complaints poorly may not be much better when a customer needs help privately.

On the other hand, a company that responds clearly, fixes issues, and explains next steps will almost always be easier to deal with if something goes wrong.

This is especially important for students dealing with housing, banking, travel, tutoring companies, online sellers, and job platforms.

Red flags before signing a lease

An apartment lease may be the first legal contract many students ever sign, even if it’s with a parent as a co-signer. That makes it one of the biggest opportunities for costly mistakes.

Before signing, students should read the full agreement and make sure they understand:

The exact start and end date

Monthly rent

Security deposit rules

Late fees

Parking fees

Utility responsibilities

Maintenance procedures

Guest policies

Early termination rules

Automatic renewal clauses

Students should also look for vague language around fees. Things like “administrative fee,” “processing fee,” “convenience fee,” and “move-out fee” can add up quickly.

Also, don’t let anyone rush you into a decision. “If a business tries to rush or pressure you into signing quickly, take it as a major warning sign,” Cunningham said.

Parents can help by asking students to send over the lease before signing. Students can also use AI as a second set of eyes to scan for confusing terms.

Be careful with student bank accounts

Many students open their first checking or savings account during college. Banks are known to advertise student-friendly accounts, but be sure to pay attention to the fine print.

Before opening an account, students should check for:

Monthly maintenance fees

Minimum balance requirements

Overdraft and ATM fees

Direct deposit requirements

Account closure fees

Promotional terms that expire

If a bank advertises a sign-up bonus, students should make sure they understand exactly how to qualify and when the bonus will be paid.

You should also ask what happens after you are no longer a student. It’s not uncommon for a free student account to convert into a paid account later.

Job offers need a scam check

College students looking for part-time work can be especially vulnerable to job scams.

Red flags include jobs that promise oddly high pay that doesn’t match the workload, asking applicants to pay upfront for training, communicates only through text message, or tells you that you’ll get paid before any work is done.

Also, students should be careful with jobs that ask for personal information too early in the process. A legitimate employer may need your Social Security number after hiring, but be cautious if you’re asked for sensitive information before an interview or formal offer.

Before accepting a job, the smart thing to do is look up the company, read reviews, check the official website, and confirm that the person contacting you actually works there and is who they say they are.

The parent pro tip: Teach the pause

Parents do not need to make every decision for their college student. In fact, it’s better if you don’t, as it teaches some responsibility.

But parents can absolutely teach this simple rule: Always take the time to pause when money, contracts, or personal information is involved.

This means before signing, buying, applying, or sharing any sensitive details, students should ask themselves these questions:

Who is behind this company?

What do recent reviews say?

Are there repeated complaints?

What happens if I cancel?

Are all promises written down?

Am I being rushed?

That short pause to do a little research can protect your wallet and help you avoid scams, hidden fees, or purchases you'll later regret.