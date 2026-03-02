Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 2

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V109000 Make Model Model Years THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER C2 2027

Subaru of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V106000 Make Model Model Years SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID 2026 SUBARU FORESTER HYBRID 2025

Kia America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V105000 Make Model Model Years KIA TELLURIDE 2025