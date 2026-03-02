For Businesses
  News
  Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 2

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including critical safety issues affecting various models and manufacturers.

Subaru and Kia are part of this week's recall

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V109000

Issue: Heater Hose May Rupture and Leak

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER C22027

Subaru of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V106000

Issue: Park Outside - Fuel Cap May Leak Fuel

MakeModelModel Years
SUBARUCROSSTREK HYBRID2026
SUBARUFORESTER HYBRID2025

Kia America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V105000

Issue: Front Seat Back Frames May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
KIATELLURIDE2025

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

