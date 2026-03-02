Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 2

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V109000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|THOMAS BUILT BUSES
|SAF-T-LINER C2
|2027
Subaru of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V106000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|SUBARU
|CROSSTREK HYBRID
|2026
|SUBARU
|FORESTER HYBRID
|2025
Kia America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V105000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|KIA
|TELLURIDE
|2025
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.