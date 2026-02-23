For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 23

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest automotive recalls, including critical safety issues affecting major manufacturers and their vehicles.

Harley-Davidson, Nissan, and Cadillac are in this week's weekly roundup

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Harley-Davidson Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V075

Issue: Upper triple clamp may fracture

MakeModelModel Years
HARLEY-DAVIDSONRH1250S2021–2026

Triumph Motorcycles America, Ltd. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V078

Issue: Alternator wiring may short and overheat

MakeModelModel Years
TRIUMPHBONNEVILLE T1002022–2024
TRIUMPHBONNEVILLE T1202022–2024
TRIUMPHBONNEVILLE T120 BLACK2022–2024
TRIUMPHBONNEVILLE T120 DGR2024
TRIUMPHSCRAMBLER 9002023–2024
TRIUMPHSPEED TWIN 9002023–2024
TRIUMPHSTREET SCRAMBLER2022
TRIUMPHSTREET SCRAMBLER SANDSTOR2022
TRIUMPHSTREET TWIN2022
TRIUMPHSTREET TWIN GOLDLINE2022

Nissan North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V080

Issue: Engine failure

MakeModelModel Years
NISSANROGUE2023–2025

Nissan North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V081

Issue: Gears in the electronic throttle body may break

MakeModelModel Years
NISSANROGUE2024–2025

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V082

Issue: Rearview camera may fail

MakeModelModel Years
CADILLACLYRIQ2024

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V083

Issue: Rear wheel lock up from transmission control valve failure

MakeModelModel Years
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 15002020–2022
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 25002020
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 35002020
GMCSIERRA 15002020–2022
GMCSIERRA 25002020
GMCSIERRA 35002020

International Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V084

Issue: Brakes may fail to activate with adaptive cruise control

MakeModelModel Years
INTERNATIONALMV2026–2027

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V085

Issue: Rear wheel lock up from transmission control valve failure

MakeModelModel Years
CADILLACESCALADE2022
CADILLACESCALADE ESV2022
CHEVROLETSUBURBAN2022
CHEVROLETTAHOE2022
GMCYUKON2022
GMCYUKON XL2022

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V086

Issue: Heater hose may leak hot coolant inside passenger compartment

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER EFX2023–2026
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER HDX2023–2026

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V087

Issue: Heater hose may leak hot coolant inside passenger compartment

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER EFX2023–2025
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER HDX2023–2026

Shyft Group — NHTSA Recall ID 26V088

Issue: Gearbox may bind and cause loss of steering

MakeModelModel Years
BLUE ARCBA4L-8002024–2025

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V089

Issue: Rear roof cap may detach

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGONAVION2020–2023
WINNEBAGOVIEW2020–2023

Prevost Car (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V093

Issue: Improperly installed passenger seat anchors

MakeModelModel Years
PREVOSTX3-45 COMMUTER2025–2026

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V094

Issue: Loss of drive power from transmission damage

MakeModelModel Years
LEXUSLX2025–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA’s recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

