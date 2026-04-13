Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 13

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V221000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FOREST RIVER
|WESTBROOK
|2026
|FOREST RIVER
|AVENGER
|2026
Greenpower Motor Company Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V219000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|GREENPOWER
|BEAST SCHOOL BUS
|2021–2024
|GREENPOWER
|NANO BEAST SCHOOL BUS
|2020–2024
Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V218000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|GENESIS
|G90
|2023–2026
|HYUNDAI
|IONIQ 6
|2023–2025
|HYUNDAI
|SANTA FE
|2024–2026
|HYUNDAI
|SANTA FE HYBRID
|2024–2026
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.
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