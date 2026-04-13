Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 13

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V221000 Make Model Model Years FOREST RIVER WESTBROOK 2026 FOREST RIVER AVENGER 2026

Greenpower Motor Company Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V219000 Make Model Model Years GREENPOWER BEAST SCHOOL BUS 2021–2024 GREENPOWER NANO BEAST SCHOOL BUS 2020–2024

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V218000 Make Model Model Years GENESIS G90 2023–2026 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 2023–2025 HYUNDAI SANTA FE 2024–2026 HYUNDAI SANTA FE HYBRID 2024–2026