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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 13

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with weight labels and seat belt anchors for various models.

Forest River, Greenpower, and Hyundai are part of this week's recalls

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V221000

Issue: Incorrect Weight Listed on Label/FMVSS 110

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERWESTBROOK2026
FOREST RIVERAVENGER2026

Greenpower Motor Company Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V219000

Issue: Warning Label Missing from Cross View Mirror/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
GREENPOWERBEAST SCHOOL BUS2021–2024
GREENPOWERNANO BEAST SCHOOL BUS2020–2024

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V218000

Issue: Seat Belt Anchors May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
GENESISG902023–2026
HYUNDAIIONIQ 62023–2025
HYUNDAISANTA FE2024–2026
HYUNDAISANTA FE HYBRID2024–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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