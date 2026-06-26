America's most stressful states for drivers — and how to make your commute less miserable

California ranks No. 1: Heavy traffic, long commutes, and poor roads make it America's most stressful state for drivers.
Stress goes beyond traffic: Crashes, potholes, aggressive drivers, bad weather, and costly repairs all add to the daily commute.
Drive smarter: Leave early, use navigation apps, keep up with maintenance, and consider a dash cam or adaptive cruise control.
If it feels like driving has become more stressful lately, you're not imagining it.
A new study from Nicolet Law ranked the states where driving is most stressful, looking at everything from traffic congestion and commute times to road conditions, crash rates, and even weather-related disruptions.
The results may not surprise many drivers. California topped the list as the most stressful state for motorists, followed by Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and New Jersey.
Researchers found that California roads carry nearly 20,000 vehicles per lane each day — far more than most states. Drivers also contend with long commutes and some of the country's worst road conditions.
Mississippi ranked second, largely because it had the highest fatal crash rate in the nation. Texas came in third due to a combination of dangerous weather, heavy traffic, and above-average crash rates.
Meanwhile, New Jersey earned a spot in the top five thanks to the longest average commute times in the country, with many workers spending more than an hour each day traveling to and from work.
Why driving feels more stressful
Traffic is only part of the problem. Many drivers are dealing with the following factors that can make every trip more frustrating:
Congested roads
Aggressive driving
Rising repair costs
Potholes and poor pavement
Longer commutes
Weather-related delays
Increased accident risks
Even short daily trips can feel slightly mentally draining when you repeatedly face crowded roads that are in poor condition.
And that is not to mention the possible financial impacts. Poor road conditions can contribute to tire damage, suspension repairs, wheel alignments, and other costly vehicle maintenance issues.
How drivers can reduce stress behind the wheel
While you can't eliminate traffic, there are several ways to make driving safer and less stressful.
Give yourself extra time: One of the biggest causes of driving stress is feeling rushed. Leaving just 10 to 15 minutes earlier can reduce the temptation to speed, weave through traffic, or make risky decisions.
Use navigation apps — even on familiar routes: Apps like Google Maps and Waze can alert you to accidents, construction zones, road closures, and traffic backups and then reroute you to a faster way to get to where you’re going.
Watch for potholes after storms: Potholes tend to rear their ugly head after a big rain and you’ll inevitably hit one. When you do, be sure to pay attention to signs of damage such as your steering pulling to one side, any weird tire vibrations, or any new suspension noises. By catching problems early, you can often prevent more expensive repairs down the road.
Take advantage of adaptive cruise control: If your vehicle has adaptive cruise control, consider using it during longer highway commutes. Many drivers find it reduces fatigue by helping maintain safe following distances by automatically braking and accelerating to keep you in the flow of traffic.
Consider a dash cam: A dash cam won't reduce commute time, but it can provide valuable evidence if you're involved in a crash or insurance dispute. Many quality models now cost less than $100.
Don't overlook vehicle maintenance: Stressful driving conditions become even worse when your vehicle isn't operating properly. Before summer road trips or long commutes, get in the habit of routinely checking tire pressure, windshield wipers, and fluid levels.