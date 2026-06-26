America's most stressful states for drivers — and how to make your commute less miserable

California ranks No. 1: Heavy traffic, long commutes, and poor roads make it America's most stressful state for drivers.

Stress goes beyond traffic: Crashes, potholes, aggressive drivers, bad weather, and costly repairs all add to the daily commute.

Drive smarter: Leave early, use navigation apps, keep up with maintenance, and consider a dash cam or adaptive cruise control.

If it feels like driving has become more stressful lately, you're not imagining it.

A new study from Nicolet Law ranked the states where driving is most stressful, looking at everything from traffic congestion and commute times to road conditions, crash rates, and even weather-related disruptions.

The results may not surprise many drivers. California topped the list as the most stressful state for motorists, followed by Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and New Jersey.

Researchers found that California roads carry nearly 20,000 vehicles per lane each day — far more than most states. Drivers also contend with long commutes and some of the country's worst road conditions.

Mississippi ranked second, largely because it had the highest fatal crash rate in the nation. Texas came in third due to a combination of dangerous weather, heavy traffic, and above-average crash rates.

Meanwhile, New Jersey earned a spot in the top five thanks to the longest average commute times in the country, with many workers spending more than an hour each day traveling to and from work.

Why driving feels more stressful

Traffic is only part of the problem. Many drivers are dealing with the following factors that can make every trip more frustrating:

Congested roads

Aggressive driving

Rising repair costs

Potholes and poor pavement

Longer commutes

Weather-related delays

Increased accident risks

Even short daily trips can feel slightly mentally draining when you repeatedly face crowded roads that are in poor condition.

And that is not to mention the possible financial impacts. Poor road conditions can contribute to tire damage, suspension repairs, wheel alignments, and other costly vehicle maintenance issues.

How drivers can reduce stress behind the wheel

While you can't eliminate traffic, there are several ways to make driving safer and less stressful.