Amazon is hiring 300,000 holiday workers at around $20 an hour — here's how to apply

300,000+ jobs available: Amazon is hiring nationwide for seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions ahead of the holidays.

Pay averages $20 an hour: Seasonal workers earn about $20 hourly, while full-time operations positions start at a minimum of $20.

Don't wait to apply: New jobs will be posted weekly through December, and you can sign up for alerts so you don't miss openings near you.

Looking to make some extra money before the holidays? Amazon may have an opportunity worth checking out. The company just announced plans to hire more than 300,000 workers across the country for the 2026 holiday shopping season.

That's 50,000 more positions than its hiring target last year. And with seasonal pay averaging 20 bucks an hour, the earnings can add up quickly.

The best part for job seekers is that Amazon isn't releasing all the openings at once, meaning you haven't necessarily missed your chance if nothing is available near you today.

What jobs are available, and how much do they pay?

Amazon is hiring workers for its warehouses and delivery operations. This includes jobs in their distribution warehouse that include sorting packages and preparing orders for delivery.

They are also hiring “flex drivers” for the increase in holiday packages. Flex drivers are independent contractors who use their own vehicle to make Amazon deliveries. While you pay for your own gas and vehicle maintenance, you get the flexibility of picking your own delivery blocks which typically last just a few hours.

Here's what the company says workers can expect:

Seasonal employees: Average pay of $20 an hour.

Full-time operations employees: Starting pay of at least $20 an hour.

Average operations pay: Nearly $24 an hour across Amazon's core operations workforce.

Keep in mind that these are company-wide figures and your actual pay depends on the position and location.

Also, be aware going into it that some jobs may involve overnight shifts, weekends, extended periods of standing, and fairly physically demanding work. It’s smart to make sure the schedule and job requirements fit your needs before you accept a job offer.

A new healthcare benefit is also coming

One potentially valuable change involves healthcare coverage for seasonal workers.

Starting January 1, 2027, seasonal employees working at least 30 hours per week will become eligible for healthcare coverage without the previous waiting period.

According to Amazon:

Plans will start at $5 per week

Copays will start at $5

Eligible seasonal employees hired before January 1 can receive coverage beginning that date

Eligible employees hired on or after January 1 can receive coverage on their first day

There's an important catch: The expanded healthcare benefit doesn't begin until January 1st. So if you're taking a job strictly for November and December, don't assume you'll receive that coverage during the holidays.

Amazon also offers other benefits to eligible employees, including grocery discounts, free Prime memberships, and education assistance. Availability depends on the position and eligibility requirements.

How to apply before the jobs fill up

Here's where the announcement becomes especially useful.

Amazon says it will post new openings every week from October through December, so checking once and giving up could mean missing an opportunity.

Here's how to improve your chances:

Go directly to Amazon's hiring website: Visit amazon.com/localjobs to search for openings and sign up for job alerts. Sign up for text alerts: Text NEWJOB to 31432 to receive information about local hiring opportunities. Check back regularly: Since new jobs are being added weekly, keep checking even if your preferred location isn't currently hiring. Watch out for job scams: Always apply through Amazon's official hiring website rather than clicking on an unfamiliar link or paying someone who promises that they can land you a job.

The bottom line

If you're looking to earn extra money before Christmas, Amazon's hiring push could be worth a look. At $20 an hour, even a relatively short seasonal stint could put several thousand dollars in your pocket before taxes.

But the smartest move is to sign up for text alerts now, rather than waiting until November or December when some of the most desirable shifts may already be filled.