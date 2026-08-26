AI is taking ‘house-fishing’ to a new level

AI can do more than virtually stage a home . It can alter listing photos to hide damage, change finishes, and even make structural features appear that aren't really there.

Buyers should look beyond the listing photos . Experts recommend checking county records, comparing photos with Street View or satellite imagery, and watching for signs of AI manipulation.

A live walkthrough is your best defense. If you can't see the home in person, request a live video tour before making an offer or sending money, and make sure you have an inspection contingency.

Shopping for a home has always required a little imagination. A room might look better with different furniture, a fresh coat of paint, or some updated decor. But artificial intelligence is taking that idea much further, allowing listing photos to be altered in ways that can make it difficult for buyers to tell what a home actually looks like.

AI can remove cracks from drywall, add luxury countertops, and even alter architectural features, according to real estate and AI experts. For buyers — particularly those shopping from out of state — that can create a costly problem if they make an offer based largely on what they see online.

The safest approach? Don't assume listing photos tell the whole story, and whenever possible, see the home for yourself before buying.

AI can change more than the furniture

Virtual staging isn't necessarily a problem. Adding furniture to an empty room is a common practice, and AI can also make relatively minor changes to a photo.

But the technology can go much further.

“Generative AI is allowing sellers and agents to do more than tweak brightness settings and use wide angle cameras,” said Greg Field, a solar home Realtor at HomeSmart Realty Pros. He said AI can be used to “remove cracks in dry wall, place luxury kitchen countertops that aren’t there, remove power lines, and make mountains magically appear out of standard suburban windows.”

Russell Twilligear, head of AI research and development at BlogBuster, said AI can make rooms look larger, hide damage, and make upgrades appear to exist when they don't.

Daniel Amodeo, president of Amo Realty, noted that legitimate MLS listings are not supposed to materially misrepresent a property, and many multiple listing services have tightened rules around digitally altered photos. Still, buyers need to pay attention to what they're actually seeing.

Look for signs that something isn't right

Some AI-generated images can be surprisingly difficult to identify, but experts say there are clues.

Twilligear recommends looking for inconsistent windows, warped railings, repeated textures, impossible reflections and landscaping that looks unusually perfect.

Sherif Higazy, founder and CEO of Megaton AI, suggests checking whether furniture has the correct number of legs and whether it is arranged logically.

Field says buyers should also pay attention to architectural details. In manipulated images, straight lines such as baseboards, window trim, and door frames may appear warped or disappear altogether.

Unusual lighting can be another clue. Field says buyers should watch for shadows that don't match the apparent light sources, as well as landscaping that doesn't make sense for the season.

Don't rely on photos alone

If you're interested in a property, experts recommend verifying as much information as possible before making an offer.

Matt Brown, a broker associate at William Raveis Real Estate, suggests checking the home's listed square footage against county records. “Photos can be posed for or edited, but the measurements in county records cannot,” he said.

Buyers can also compare listing photos with satellite or Street View imagery to see whether the home's exterior matches what appears online.

And if you can't visit the property yourself, don't settle for a polished virtual tour. Twilligear recommends requesting a live video walkthrough, ideally with a real estate agent who can move through the home and show you the property in real time.

Be especially careful before sending money

AI-altered photos aren't necessarily a scam, but they can become much more concerning when combined with other red flags.

Higazy said consumers should be particularly wary when synthetic images appear alongside scam indicators such as requests for cash or upfront payments. Amodeo also noted that scammers can steal legitimate listings, alter them, and repost them online, making fraudulent listings more convincing.

Field recommends requesting unprocessed photos and videos when possible and making sure an inspection contingency is included in the purchase contract.

Ultimately, a beautiful listing photo is just that — a photo. Before committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a home, buyers should verify that the property they are buying actually exists in the condition they've been promised.

As Twilligear put it, if a seller or agent won't provide a live video walkthrough, “report the listing and walk away.”