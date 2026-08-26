Dolly Parton, country music icon and cultural force, dies at 80

Dolly Parton died peacefully Tuesday in Nashville at age 80, according to her publicist.

Her music crossed generations and genres, influencing country, pop, rock, and bluegrass performers.

Parton also created an international children’s literacy program and helped support COVID-19 vaccine research.

Dolly Parton, the singer-songwriter who turned a childhood in rural poverty into one of the most successful and influential careers in American entertainment, died Tuesday in Nashville. She was 80.

Parton died peacefully, according to a statement from her publicist. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Her family plans to have a small private service and has asked fans to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in place of sending flowers.

Although Parton was usually described as a country star, that label never fully captured her reach. Her songs became pop standards, movie themes, workplace anthems, and social-media favorites discovered and rediscovered by successive generations.

Timeless classics

Her best-known compositions include “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” The last of those became a worldwide hit for Whitney Houston, but Parton originally wrote and recorded it as a farewell to her longtime television and musical partner, Porter Wagoner.

That ability to turn a complicated experience into a simple, emotionally direct song was central to Parton’s success. Her lyrics addressed poverty, ambition, heartbreak, jealousy, and the struggle to maintain dignity when life becomes difficult.

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on Jan. 19, 1946, near Sevierville, Tennessee, she was one of 12 children. Her family had little money, and Parton frequently drew on those early experiences in her music.

She moved to Nashville shortly after graduating from high school and initially found success as a songwriter. Her appearances on “The Porter Wagoner Show” introduced her to a national country audience, but she eventually left the partnership to build a solo career.

The decision paid off. Parton became one of the few country performers to move easily between country and mainstream pop without abandoning her musical identity.

She won 10 Grammy Awards and earned 55 nominations across categories that included country, pop, gospel, bluegrass, and spoken word. The Recording Academy also presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” entered the Grammy Hall of Fame, according to Parton’s Recording Academy biography.

An anthem for working people

Parton reached an even wider audience through the 1980 movie “9 to 5,” in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The comedy focused on three women pushing back against a dishonest and abusive boss.

Its title song became one of Parton’s biggest hits and remains an instantly recognizable description of workplace frustration. Decades later, the song continued to appear in movies, television programs, political campaigns, and online videos.

Parton also appeared in films including “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Steel Magnolias.” She later expanded into television production, books, and Broadway.

Her business career was equally successful. Dollywood, her theme park in East Tennessee, became a major tourist attraction and employer in the region. Unlike celebrities who simply licensed their names to a product, Parton maintained a close public connection to the park and the surrounding community.

Turning fame into something useful

Parton’s most far-reaching project may be the Imagination Library, which she created in 1995. The program mails free, age-appropriate books to children from birth until they begin school, regardless of family income.

What began as a local effort in Tennessee expanded into an international literacy program that has delivered hundreds of millions of books.

Parton also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for coronavirus research. Some of that funding supported early research connected to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Her generosity was part of a carefully maintained public identity that crossed many of the divisions common in American culture. Parton rarely engaged in partisan politics, but she consistently supported literacy, disaster relief, and equal treatment.