About 5,400 high chairs recalled for fall and entrapment hazards

About 5,400 Boyro Baby 4-in-1 high chairs sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled due to serious fall and entrapment hazards, violating federal safety standards.

The restraint system is not properly attached, and faulty locks or latches may lead to falls. Additionally, a gap between the seat and tray poses a risk of child entrapment.

Buyers should immediately stop using the chairs, disassemble them, and follow Boyro Baby’s refund process, which includes sending photos of destroyed parts to boyrobaby@outlook.com.

Boyro Baby has issued a recall for about 5,400 high chairs due to fall and entrapment hazards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the chairs violate federal safety regulations.

The CPSC said the high chairs pose a deadly fall hazard to babies because the restraint system is not attached to the product and the locks or latches can fail. In addition, the high chairs pose an entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it.

No injuries have been reported. The high chairs were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

This recall involves Boyro Baby-branded high chairs. The 4-in-1 high chairs were sold in green, gray and pink and have a removable seat cushion, a detachable tray, a footrest and storage space underneath the seat. They convert from a high chair into a low chair, rocking chair and slide.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and disassemble the recalled high chairs immediately and contact Boyro Baby for instructions on receiving a full refund.

The instructions will include instructions on cutting the restraint system and seat cushions, and emailing photos of the disassembled and destroyed pieces of the high chair to boyrobaby@outlook.com. Once the photos have been received, Boyro Baby will issue a refund.

Consumers may contact Boyro Baby by email at boyrobaby@outlook.com, or online at www.boyrobaby.com/testimonial or www.boyrobaby.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information.

