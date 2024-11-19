A daily walk could add years to your life, study concludes

For centuries, scientists have been in search of the fountain of youth, the key to longevity. But it may be as simple as getting up off the couch and going for a walk every day.

Health researchers at Australia’s Griffith University and others in the field have completed a study that determined that every hour of a walk adds six hours to a lifespan. A daily walk, they claim, could extend a daily walker’s life by as many as 11 years.

As we recently reported, scientists have long known the opposite is true – a sedentary lifestyle can reduce longevity. The American College of Cardiology this month published the results of a large study about the impact of sedentary behavior on heart health, even for consumers who meet exercise recommendations.

The study of 89,530 individuals found that spending over 10.6 hours per day sitting, reclining, or lying down is associated with significantly increased risks of heart failure and cardiovascular death.

So, adding walking to an exercise routine may also require ways to remain on your feet for as much of the day as possible.

Benefits were previously underestimated

Scientists say the latest study suggests that moderate, daily physical activity has a greater role in lengthening longevity than was previously reported. Previous studies largely used self-reported data. The latest study relies on devices to measure activity, such as walking.

The researchers consider that more accurate and conclude that the benefit of a daily walk is twice as great as previous research concluded.

So, how far do you have to walk each day to achieve that benefit? A lot. The study found that walking about eight miles a day at 3 miles per hour to achieve the maximum benefit. But the study concludes that if all Americans over age 40 did that, the U.S. life expectancy would rise from more than 78 to nearly 84 years.