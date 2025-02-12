245,900 RYOBI battery-powered lawn mowers recalled

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain RYOBI battery-powered lawn mowers due to a possible fire hazard.
The recall involves RYOBI Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Push Mowers (40V HP) with model numbers RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200, and serial numbers ranging from KC21032D010001 through KC21327N999999.
This action follows reports of overheating, including incidents that led to fires and minor injuries, discovered through consumer complaints and internal investigation.
Approximately 245,900 units were sold in the United States and Canada. TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. is working with authorities and has halted sales of the affected mowers. Free replacement mowers are being offered for all recalled units.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- RYOBI Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Push Mower (40V HP)
- Black cutting deck with gray top housing
- Black bag with “RYOBI” printed on it
Identifiers:
- Model numbers: RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200
- Serial numbers: KC21032D010001 through KC21327N999999
- The serial number is usually found on the mower’s housing or near the rear discharge area
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold in the United States and Canada through hardware stores and online retailers
- Units sold from 2021 through January 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Immediately stop using the recalled lawn mower
- Follow the manufacturer’s guidance on disabling the mower, if provided
- Do not continue storing or charging the lawn mower in areas where a fire risk may pose additional hazards
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. at 800-597-9624 for assistance
- Customer support is available Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST
- A free replacement mower is offered once the recalled unit has been safely disabled and returned
- Visit the manufacturer’s service page at Ryobi recall support page for more information
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- If any overheating or fire incident occurred, consult with a medical professional if smoke inhalation or other injuries may have occurred
- Watch for headaches, nausea, or respiratory irritation if exposed to smoke