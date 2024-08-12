FDA upgrades Palmer Candy recall to highest threat level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reclassified a May 5 recall of Palmer Candy to Class I, which is its most severe. A Class recall is one where consumption of the product can cause serious adverse health consequences or even death.

The recalled candy is “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs. So far, no illnesses have been reported but health officials want consumers to be aware of the threat.

According to Palmer Candy, the potential contamination lies in the liquid coating. The company was told there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated at one of their suppliers.

Production of the product was suspended in May while FDA and the company continued their investigation of the contamination.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm.

Here is a list of the recalled products: