FDA upgrades Palmer Candy recall to highest threat level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reclassified a May 5 recall of Palmer Candy to Class I, which is its most severe. A Class recall is one where consumption of the product can cause serious adverse health consequences or even death.
The recalled candy is “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs. So far, no illnesses have been reported but health officials want consumers to be aware of the threat.
According to Palmer Candy, the potential contamination lies in the liquid coating. The company was told there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated at one of their suppliers.
Production of the product was suspended in May while FDA and the company continued their investigation of the contamination.
What to do
Consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm.
Here is a list of the recalled products:
PRODUCTS
BEST BY DATES
Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4oz
12/28/2024
CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz
12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25
CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28#
12/11/24 - 1/8/25
COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14#
12/6/24 - 1/8/25
ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz
1/22/25
FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz
4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25, 4/18/25
FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz
1/3/25
FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28#
1/2/25, 1/3/25
FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz
1/23/25
MUNCHY MEDLEY 15#
12/14/24, 1/3/25
MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz
12/27/24, 12/28/24 and 1/19/25
MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz
12/20/24
MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz
12/25/24, 1/19/25
PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz
1/19/25
PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz
1/25/25, 1/26/25
PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz
1/19/25
PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz
12/13/24 - 1/15/25
PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz
1/19/25, 1/22/25 and 2/1/25
PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz
4/23/25
PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz
11/13/24 - 12/15/24
PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz
1/18/25
SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz
12/18/24, 12/19/24
SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz
12/18/24, 12/19/24
STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25#
12/6/24, 12/7/24
STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz
1/5/25, 1/23/25
SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz
12/18/24 - 1/4/25
VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz
1/5/25, 1/22/25
YOGURT PRETZEL 14#
12/14/24 - 12/21/24
ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz
3/13/25, 4/1/25 - 4/2/25