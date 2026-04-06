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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 6

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with Toyota and Aston Martin models.

Toyota and Aston Martin make up this week's recall roundup

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Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V203000

Issue: Insufficient Pedestrian Warning Sound/FMVSS 141

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTACOROLLA CROSS HYBRID2023–2025

Aston Martin The Americas — NHTSA Recall ID 26V200000

Issue: Rear Lower Suspension Arm Failure

MakeModelModel Years
ASTON MARTINDBX2021–2024
ASTON MARTINDBX7072023–2026
ASTON MARTINDBX S2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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