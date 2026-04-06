Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 6

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V203000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|TOYOTA
|COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|2023–2025
Aston Martin The Americas — NHTSA Recall ID 26V200000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|ASTON MARTIN
|DBX
|2021–2024
|ASTON MARTIN
|DBX707
|2023–2026
|ASTON MARTIN
|DBX S
|2026
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.
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