Why Kidoodle.TV provides a safer streaming options for kids

Human-reviewed content: Every video is screened by human moderators before it reaches kids, helping reduce the surprises that can come with algorithm-driven recommendations.

Built for families: Parents get age-based filters, screen-time controls, and custom child profiles to create a safer viewing experience.

Budget-friendly option: The service is free with ads or $4.99 per month without ads, with access to more than 40,000 kid-friendly episodes.

Between monitoring YouTube videos, managing screen time, and worrying about what an algorithm might recommend next, many parents feel that keeping their kids safe online is a never-ending job.

On the heels of my article on YouTube-style' kids’ content invading streaming apps, I wanted to share a solution that can actually help parents in the fight.

Enter the safe streaming service called Kidoodle.TV. The company believes the problem isn't that parents aren't doing enough. It's that many online platforms place too much of the responsibility on parents in the first place.

What exactly is Kidoodle.TV?

Launched back in 2014, Kidoodle.TV is a streaming service designed specifically for children and families.

Unlike your traditional video-sharing platforms that rely heavily on algorithms to recommend content, Kidoodle.TV says every piece of content on their platform is reviewed by human moderators before it becomes available to viewers.

The company's goal is to create a streaming environment where parents don't have to constantly worry about what video might appear next.

That approach has helped the platform stand out, as many parents grow increasingly frustrated with content recommendations, autoplay features, and the challenge of monitoring what children watch online.

Cost breakdown of Kidoodle.TV

If you don’t mind watching some ads, the streaming service is completely free. If you want ad-free, you’ll pay $4.99/month for the premium version.

Here is what’s included in both plans:

40,000–50,000+ episodes of kid-friendly content

Human-vetted content rather than open-user uploads

Individual child profiles

Age-based content filters

Screen-time controls and bedtime settings

Access on phones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming sticks, and web browsers

Available on more than 1,000 devices in over 160 countries

Why parents are taking notice

One of the biggest concerns parents have with mainstream platforms is unpredictability.

A child may start watching an age-appropriate video, only to be served recommendations that parents find questionable, overly commercialized, or simply not aligned with their family's values.

Kidoodle.TV says its human-review process is designed to reduce that risk.

Instead of relying solely on automated systems, content is screened before it reaches the platform. The result is a curated library focused on children's entertainment, educational programming, music, games, and family-friendly content.

For many parents, that can provide a level of reassurance that is difficult to find on larger platforms.

Features built with families in mind

Beyond content moderation, Kidoodle.TV includes several tools designed specifically for parents.

These features include:

Custom viewing profiles

Age-based content controls

Screen-time management settings

Parental controls

No public comment sections

Child-focused programming libraries

The service allows parents to tailor the viewing experience to the age and maturity level of each child rather than relying on one-size-fits-all settings.

A different approach to screen time

Kidoodle.TV isn't positioning itself as a way to eliminate screen time. Instead, the company argues that parents should have access to platforms that make screen time safer and easier to manage.

That distinction matters because many families aren't trying to remove technology from their children's lives. They're trying to find age-appropriate ways to use it.