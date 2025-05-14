Yogurt parfait products recalled due to undeclared allergen

There continue to be food recalls due to undeclared allergens

Bonya-branded yogurt parfait products have almonds, not listed on the label

To date, no illnesses have been reported

Knockro Inc. is recalling its Bonya-branded yogurt parfait products due to an undeclared almond. Specifically, the granola component in some of these products contains almonds, which were not listed on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled yogurt parfaits were distributed nationwide in retail stores. They come in a 12-ounce, clear plastic cup and expire on May 5th, 2025.

What to do

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Bonya-branded yogurt parfaits are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 914-313-6905.

