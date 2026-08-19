Peacock raises subscription prices: Here’s what you’ll pay now

Peacock’s monthly plans increased by $1 to $3, depending on the tier.

Annual plans now cost between $89.99 and $199.99 per year.

Existing subscribers and promotional customers can keep their current pricing until their next billing date or offer expires.

Peacock subscribers are paying more for their subscriptions. Effective August 18, 2026, the streaming service changed the prices for all of its subscription plans.

The increases apply to both monthly and annual plans, although exactly when the new price takes effect depends on when you subscribed. New and returning subscribers receive the new pricing immediately. If you subscribed before August 18, the new price takes effect on your next billing date on or after September 17, 2026.

If you want to check your current subscription type and upcoming billing date, you can find that information in the Subscriptions tab of your Peacock account.

How much do Peacock plans cost now?

Here’s a breakdown:

Peacock Select now costs $8.99 per month , up from $7.99, or $89.99 per year , up from $79.99.

The Premium plan increased from $10.99 to $12.99 per month . Its annual price went from $109.99 to $129.99 per year .

Premium Plus saw the largest increase. The monthly price rose from $16.99 to $19.99, while the annual price increased from $169.99 to $199.99.

Peacock says the price changes will allow it to continue creating what it describes as the best experience for viewers, remain competitive in the marketplace, and deliver unique content across genres.

What the price increase means for current subscribers

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, you don't necessarily have to pay the higher price immediately. Current annual subscribers will keep their existing pricing until their plans expire. Similarly, customers who are using promotional offers that began before August 18 will keep their promotional pricing until the offer ends. After that, subscriptions will renew at the new price.

Peacock says existing users will be notified of the price change by email. If you didn't receive an email, you can check your account to make sure the correct email address is listed.

If the higher price changes your mind, you can cancel through the Subscriptions tab by selecting "Cancel All Subscriptions."

You can also switch between monthly and annual billing for an existing directly billed subscription. Depending on your plan, the change may not take effect until the end of your current billing cycle. However, if you're currently receiving promotional pricing, switching plans will cause you to lose that promotional price.