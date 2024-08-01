Walmart, Amazon sold biometric gun safes that don't work, CPSC warns

Any fingerprint can open Owsoo or Cacagoo-branded biometric gun safes sold by Amazon and Walmart, running the risk of children getting firearms, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Around 7,600 Owsoo and Cacagoo safes sold between at least September 2021 through July 2024 on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and various sellers based in China for between $40 and $70, the CPSC said.

There has been six reports of the gun safes being opened by unauthorized fingerprints, the CPSC said. Foreign sellers haven't been responsive to CPSC recall requests.

Accidental use of firearms is a leading cause of injury among children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 2003 and 2021, there were 1,262 unintentional firearm injury deaths among children aged 0–17 years, with 33% of these deaths among children aged 11–15 years, the CDC said.

A Walmart spokesperson said it was removing the gun safes from Walmart Marketplace.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What to do

The CPSC said owners of the safes should remove the batteries that power the biometric reader, disable the fingerprint feature by puncturing the the biometric reader and only use keys to lock and access contents from the safe.