Vietti Food Group recalls Yellowstone Baked Beans due to allergen risk

Vietti Food Group recalls over 4,500 cases of baked beans due to undeclared soy allergen

Product distributed across 21 states; consumers advised to check lot code

No reported illnesses, full refunds offered to affected buyers

Vietti Food Group has announced a voluntary recall of 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz. cans) after discovering the product contains undeclared soy, posing a serious health risk to individuals with soy allergies.

The recall affects products marked with the lot code “Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028,” which can be found printed on the bottom of the can. This specific batch was distributed to retail stores in 21 states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

What to do

The presence of undeclared soy may lead to life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals with soy sensitivities. Although no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported so far, the company is urging consumers who may have purchased the affected beans to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Vietti Food Group at (513) 682-2474, available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Time, or by email at recall@zwanfood.com.